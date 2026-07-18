Is Secret Service really frustrated with JD Vance and family? All we know amid ‘ridiculous’ demands report

Agents of the US Secret Service tasked with safeguarding Vice President JD Vance are allegedly becoming increasingly frustrated due to frequent last-minute travel demands and alterations to the schedule. Following this, team morale has reportedly declined. Agents of the US Secret Service safeguarding Vice President JD Vance are reportedly becoming frustrated due to unexpected travel requests. (Bloomberg)

One specific incident that particularly upset the agents involved a request to transport Vance and his young son across Washington on Marine Two for a golf lesson, MS Now reported. Although the trip was ultimately canceled due to inclement weather, the mere suggestion reportedly left many agents in disbelief.

"That is RIDICULOUS," one person allegedly stated in a private message. "[Mike] Pence and [Kamala] Harris never pulled anything like that."

Another person reportedly expressed dissatisfaction, saying: “They change everything. They don't stick to their schedules, and that costs s***-tons of taxpayer money.”

The golf lesson flight has come under scrutiny According to the report, using Marine Two for such journey would require authorization from the White House Military Office. As per the Pentagon's budget estimates for 2022, the operational cost of the helicopter ranges from $16,000 to $24,600 per hour.

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Sources informed MS Now that there is no established regulation prohibiting the use of a government helicopter for such purposes. However, they said that the request had "no precedent" and illustrated a wider trend of unforeseen demands that increased pressure on security teams.

Concerns raised by house-hunting trips The report further suggests that Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance have recently undertaken several helicopter journeys to Middleburg, Virginia, in their search for a new residence. The couple has three children, aged nine, six, and four, and they are anticipating the arrival of their fourth child.

One source has noted that the frequent changes and lack of prior notification have become a significant source of frustration.

Frustrated agents surprising move According to the report, discontent among the protective detail has grown so prevalent that certain agents have created unofficial challenge coins and stickers that humorously critique the circumstances.

One sticker, which features a bobcat—a nod to Vance's Secret Service code name—displays the phrase "TBD, TBD" along with the tagline, "Advance. OTR. Repeat."

JD Vance and Secret Service react A representative for Vice President Vance dismissed any allegations of misconduct and commended the agents safeguarding his family, as per The Independent.

“The Vances are grateful to the men and women of the US Secret Service who serve our country with distinction,” the spokesperson said.

“While protecting a Vice President with a large policy portfolio and a young and growing family presents a unique challenge, agents of the Secret Service do so with excellence every day.”

Matthew Quinn, Deputy Director of the Secret Service, also supported the agency's efforts, noting that agents are well aware of the responsibilities involved in safeguarding senior officials.