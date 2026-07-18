Is Secret Service really frustrated with JD Vance and family? All we know amid ‘ridiculous’ demands report
US Secret Service agents protecting JD Vance reportedly expressed frustration over last-minute travel demands of the Vice President and his family members.
Agents of the US Secret Service tasked with safeguarding Vice President JD Vance are allegedly becoming increasingly frustrated due to frequent last-minute travel demands and alterations to the schedule. Following this, team morale has reportedly declined.
One specific incident that particularly upset the agents involved a request to transport Vance and his young son across Washington on Marine Two for a golf lesson, MS Now reported. Although the trip was ultimately canceled due to inclement weather, the mere suggestion reportedly left many agents in disbelief.
"That is RIDICULOUS," one person allegedly stated in a private message. "[Mike] Pence and [Kamala] Harris never pulled anything like that."
Another person reportedly expressed dissatisfaction, saying: “They change everything. They don't stick to their schedules, and that costs s***-tons of taxpayer money.”
The golf lesson flight has come under scrutiny
According to the report, using Marine Two for such journey would require authorization from the White House Military Office. As per the Pentagon's budget estimates for 2022, the operational cost of the helicopter ranges from $16,000 to $24,600 per hour.
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Sources informed MS Now that there is no established regulation prohibiting the use of a government helicopter for such purposes. However, they said that the request had "no precedent" and illustrated a wider trend of unforeseen demands that increased pressure on security teams.
Concerns raised by house-hunting trips
The report further suggests that Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance have recently undertaken several helicopter journeys to Middleburg, Virginia, in their search for a new residence. The couple has three children, aged nine, six, and four, and they are anticipating the arrival of their fourth child.
One source has noted that the frequent changes and lack of prior notification have become a significant source of frustration.
Frustrated agents surprising move
According to the report, discontent among the protective detail has grown so prevalent that certain agents have created unofficial challenge coins and stickers that humorously critique the circumstances.
One sticker, which features a bobcat—a nod to Vance's Secret Service code name—displays the phrase "TBD, TBD" along with the tagline, "Advance. OTR. Repeat."
JD Vance and Secret Service react
A representative for Vice President Vance dismissed any allegations of misconduct and commended the agents safeguarding his family, as per The Independent.
“The Vances are grateful to the men and women of the US Secret Service who serve our country with distinction,” the spokesperson said.
“While protecting a Vice President with a large policy portfolio and a young and growing family presents a unique challenge, agents of the Secret Service do so with excellence every day.”
Matthew Quinn, Deputy Director of the Secret Service, also supported the agency's efforts, noting that agents are well aware of the responsibilities involved in safeguarding senior officials.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More