Hulk Hogan’s son Nick gets emotional as WWE pays tribute to late dad at WWE SummerSlam | Watch

Hulk Hogan’s son, Nick Hogan, was seen getting emotional as WWE paid tribute to his late father at WWE SummerSlam. Hulk was found dead in his Clearwater, Florida, home on the morning of July 24. Hulk Hogan’s son Nick gets emotional as WWE pays tribute to late dad at WWE SummerSlam (@WWE/X, AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

During the broadcast at WWE SummerSlamm, Michael Cole mentioned the passing of the WWE legend, who died aged 71. Cole mentioned how Hulk remained undefeated at SummerSlam during his career, beating Randy Orton, Shawn Michaels, Sgt. Slaughter, and more.

Nick attended the event, and was seen getting visibly emotional as the tribute was paid. WWE held a moment of silence on WWE SmackDown, WWE Raw, and WWE NXT to honor Hulk. The tributes were attended by Jimmy Hart, Nick Hogan, Eric Bischoff, Sgt. Slaughter, and more.

Hulk reportedly died from a heart attack. Before his death, he had been diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.

Who is Nick Hogan?

Nick is the son of Hulk and his former wife, Linda Claridge. Nick, who was born on July 27, 1990 in Los Angeles, California, had a stint with motorsports. In 2006, he earned a Formula D competition license from Formula Drift. The following year, he went on to take part in one of their competitions.

Nick had various run-ins with the law, including several speeding tickets. In 2007, he was involved in a horrifying car crash that left his friend John Graziano, who was a passenger in the vehicle, brain dead.

Nick was subsequently charged with felony reckless driving, to which he pleaded no contest. He was then sentenced to eight months in Pinellas County Jail, as well as several years probation and suspended drivers' license. He served only six months.

Hulk told People at the time, “[Nick] was moving through life and maybe not real appreciative of things ... When this happened, it totally spun him in a 180. … It’s the best thing that ever happened to him. I’m not saying it’s a good thing. But it happened for a reason.”

Nick also addressed the crash during an appearance on Good Morning America in 2010. “John’s my brother, we practically lived together and I just remember finding out about how bad everything was. It’s still hard for me to think about it,” he said. “I pray every day that I will be able to deal with it. It’s still at this point it’s too much to think about. It’s something that I carry with me every day.”