Hulk Hogan Day: Florida to honor WWE icon on August 1; what to expect

Hulk Hogan or Terry Gene Bollea is getting the head-of-state treatment in Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement in an X post. Hulk Hogan was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a WWE fixture for years(AP)

WWE icon Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71, of a heart attack, on July 24. He had spent most of his life in Florida.

What to expect on Hulk Hogan Day

“In honor of a great Floridian, Hulk Hogan, we are lowering the flags at the capitol and in Pinellas County tomorrow,” DeSantis announced, besides declaring August 1 as Hulk Hogan Day in Florida.

“Rest in peace, brother,” DeSantis added in his post. “He was a true Floridian through and through," he also said.

Notably, Hogan entered the political limelight after a fiery speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he praised ‘Trumpmania’ and Donald Trump – who was at that time the Presidential candidate.

Hulk Hogan's appearance on stage was completed with his iconic shirt ripping-off move, at the time.

Following his unfortunate demise, senior Republicans expressed their grief, including President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

While Hogan died of a heart attack, the medical examiner noted he had previously had leukaemia and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm.

Hogan was pronounced dead at a hospital less than 90 minutes after medics arrived at his home in Clearwater to answer a call about a cardiac arrest on the morning of July 24, police said. The report said the cause of death was "natural."

“He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them,” Hogan's wife Sky Daily posted on Instagram.

“This loss is sudden and impossible to process,” she added. “To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry.”

Hogan was perhaps the biggest star in WWE's long history, known for both his larger-than-life personality and his in-ring exploits. He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre The Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even WWE co-founder Vince McMahon.

(With AP inputs)