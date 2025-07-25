Heckler disrupts Ron DeSantis' speech at Hulk Hogan tribute over Alligator Alcatraz

A heckler launched into a profanity-filled rant on Thursday, blasting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ immigration policies during a news conference in Bradenton, according to Fox News report. File photo of Ron DeSantis(AP)

The man, standing toward the back of the room, was seen on camera jumping up and pointing at DeSantis, yelling, “Alligator Alcatraz — is that your f---ing legacy?”

Security moved in as DeSantis cut himself off and shouted back. “Hey, stop, stop! Stop! Get out of here! Get outta here!” the governor said while pointing toward the man.

The heckler kept shouting as he was escorted out. The whole thing happened just three minutes into DeSantis’ speech. He had been talking about watching Hogan’s fight against André the Giant at WrestleMania III, according to Fox News report.

“I remember WrestleMania III. He was up …,” DeSantis began, before being cut off by the heckler’s outburst.

DeSantis had recently made news for promising $245 million to Alligator Alcatraz, a detention center in the Florida Everglades. Before the heckling, he opened the event with unscripted comments about Hogan’s sudden death earlier that day in Clearwater.

DeSantis said, “I was sad to see the news that Hulk Hogan passed away today. He was a major icon for anybody in Gen X.”

Hogan, born in Georgia and whose real name was Terry Bollea, grew up in the Tampa Bay area and lived in Florida most of his life. “You know, back then, when they would do these big events like WrestleMania, you could go to it … they didn’t even have pay-per-view. ... It was closed-circuit,” DeSantis said.

Alligator Alcatraz had over 700 detainees as of July 13

According Miami Herald, Alligator Alcatraz had over 700 detainees as of July 13, even though it can hold up to 5,000. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier first proposed the site in late June, and it was built in just eight days, according to Fox News report.

State officials turned the 39-square-mile Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport into a new detention center. It sits deep in the Everglades and Big Cypress National Preserve. Gov. Ron DeSantis, former President Donald Trump, and other leaders held an opening event there on July 1.

Since then, Alligator Alcatraz has faced a lot of criticism. Democratic lawmakers, environmental groups, and the ACLU have all filed lawsuits, raising concerns about the Constitution, the environment, and human rights.