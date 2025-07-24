WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died aged 71. He was found dead in his Clearwater, Florida, home on Thursday morning, July 24, The Sun reported. Hulk Hogan dead at 71: All on WWE legend's wife Sky Daily, and children Brooke & Nick (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

First responders responded to Hogan’s home after getting a call about a "cardiac arrest," TMZ reported. He was later wheeled out of his home on a stretcher, and into an ambulance, the outlet reported.

Hogan married Linda Claridge on December 18, 1983. The two share a daughter, Brooke, and a son Nick. Claridge eventually filed for divorce after finding out that Hogan had allegedly had an affair. Hogan later married Jennifer McDaniel in December 2010, but their marriage did not last either. Hogan shared on social media in 2022 that they had divorced.

Hogan is now married to yoga instructor Sky Daily. The two became engaged in July 2023, after Hogan proposed to Daily at actor Corin Nemec's wedding reception. They tied the knot on September 22, 2023.

What we know about Hulk Hogan’s wife and children

Daily is 25 years younger than Hogan. Apart from being a yoga instructor, her social media suggests that she worked in the fitness industry and also helped small businesses.

Daily has children of her own, whom she does not share with Hoga. However, she introduced her kids to Hogan before the two got married, People reported. Hogan later told TMZ that he gets along well with his wife’s children.

Hogan said he proposed a year after the two dated. “I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother,” Hogan said in the past.

Hogan revealed in December 2023 that he and Daily got baptized together. He shared a video on Instagram from the ceremony at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida, captioning it, “Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!”

Daily often expressed her love for Hogan in Instagram posts. She rang in 2024 with a loved-up photo of the two of them, captioning it, “Happy New Year! Can’t wait to do 2024 with the one I adore!”

Brooke, who was born on May 5, 1988, in Tampa, Florida, was athletic as she grew up, being involved in gymnastics and dance, People previously reported. She later joined the cheerleading squad at her high school.

Brooke also had a career in singing, having released her first single –‘Everything to Me’ – in 2004. She later also toured with various artists, including Hilary Duff and the Backstreet Boys.

Brooke had a brief wrestling career too, making her WWE debut in 2006. She even served as an onscreen personality for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

Brooke was previously engaged to former Dallas Cowboys center Phil Costa, but the two ended their engagement in November 2013.

Brooke chose not to attend her father’s wedding to Daily. In an Instagram post at the time, she wrote, “For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals and values. She added that she wished her father well.

Nick, who was born on July 27, 1990 in Los Angeles, California, had a stint with motorsports. In 2006, he earned a Formula D competition license from Formula Drift. The following year, he went on to take part in one of their competitions.

Nick had various run-ins with the law, including several speeding tickets. In 2007, he was involved in a horrifying car crash that left his friend John Graziano, who was a passenger in the vehicle, brain dead.

Nick was subsequently charged with felony reckless driving, to which he pleaded no contest. He was then sentenced to eight months in Pinellas County Jail, as well as several years probation and suspended drivers' license. He served only six months.

Hogan told People at the time, “[Nick] was moving through life and maybe not real appreciative of things ... When this happened, it totally spun him in a 180. … It’s the best thing that ever happened to him. I’m not saying it’s a good thing. But it happened for a reason.”

Nick, too, addressed the crash during an appearance on Good Morning America in 2010. “John’s my brother, we practically lived together and I just remember finding out about how bad everything was. It’s still hard for me to think about it,” he said. “I pray every day that I will be able to deal with it. It’s still at this point it’s too much to think about. It’s something that I carry with me every day.”