Hulk Hogan net worth: A look at WWE star's fortune after tragic death at 71

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at 71, TMZ reported. The medics were sent to the WWE legend's home in Clearwater, Florida, early Thursday morning. Operators told the outlet that the call was regarding a “cardiac arrest.” A slew of police cars and EMTs were seen parked outside Hogan's home, where he was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance. Former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan had a net worth of $25 million.(AFP)

Hulk Hogan net worth

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, had a net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The WWE legend’s main source of wealth was his career in professional wrestling, his acting and endorsements and social media.

He also starred in films like Mr. Nanny, No Holds Barred, and 3 Ninjas: High Noon At Mega Mountain.

Additionally, the late wrestler appeared in a VH1 reality show named Hogan Knows Best, which was launched in 2005 and ran for four seasons. The show was based on his life with his family.

Hogan had several business interests. In 2012, the WWE Hall of Fame opened its own bar and restaurant, Hogan's Beach Shop. However, after recordings of Hogan using racial slurs surfaced in 2015, the eatery severed ties with the wrestling legend.

The multi-time WWE Champion also reapplied Hogan's Beach brand to retail shops in Clearwater and Orlando.

Hulk Hogan career

Hogan’s career spanned over four decades. He became one of the most recognized names in WWE during the 80s and 90s. Hogan was a top star for both World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and WWE. He was part of seven of the first eight WrestleMania events.

This included WrestleMania III’s legendary event against André the Giant. The match was attended by 93,173 fans at the Pontiac Silverdome, WWE reported, a clear example of the ‘Hulkmania’ that was present among Hogan’s fans.

Hulk Hogan health

The news of the wrestler’s demise comes weeks after rumors about his declining health. Last month, there was speculation that Hogan was on his “deathbed.” Sources later told TMZ that he was recovering from a neck procedure he went through in May. Hogan’s wife, Sky, had recently denied rumors that the 71-year-old was in a coma.

