Thu, Jul 24, 2025
Who was Hulk Hogan? WWE's 'hall of fame' wrestler passes away at 71

Hulk Hogan death: The WWE's 'hall of fame' wrestler become one of most popular professional wrestlers of all-time with the then-WWF in the 1980s.

WWE legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan on Thursday died after suffering cardiac arrest at Florida in the United States. He was 71.

Hulk Hogan, professional entertainer and wrestler, tears his shirt open as he speaks on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S..(REUTERS)
Hogan, born Terry Bollea, was reportedly found dead in his Clearwater home in Florida on Thursday morning, The Sun reported.

The WWE's 'hall of fame' wrestler become one of most popular professional wrestlers of all-time with the then-WWF in the 1980s.

Here is all you need to know about the legendary WWE wrestler:

  • Hulk Hogan rose from being a regional icon in the US to worldwide entertainment leader in the 1980s. WWE, while expressing condolences, called Hogan “one of pop culture’s most recognizable figures” who helped the wrestling show achieve global recognition in the 1980s.
  • With a superhuman size and a unique style of his own, Hogan became a larger-than-life icon. His popularity transcended the wrestling ring and he appeared in films including Mr Nanny and Suburban Commando.
  • All-American, Hulkamania persona not only made him a household name, but it also helped catapult professional wrestling to new heights. He was often referred to as “The Real American” by his fans.
  • He won six WWE titles, starred in films and TV shows, and became a pop culture icon with millions of fans known as Hulkamaniacs.
  • In July 2024, Hulk Hogan also campaigned for US President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention with a rousing speech.
  • The wrestling superstar had two children, Brooke and Nick, with his first wife, Linda Hogan. He then married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 and to Sky Daily in 2023.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
