Thu, Jul 24, 2025
Hulk Hogan cause of death: How did the wrestling legend die? All on his health issues

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Jul 24, 2025 09:42 pm IST

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71, according to a report by TMZ. The cause of death is said to be cardiac arrest.

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71, according to a report by TMZ. The cause of death is said to be cardiac arrest. Emergency responders were reportedly dispatched to Hogan’s residence in Clearwater, Florida, early Thursday morning, following a call referencing a cardiac emergency. As of now, Hogan’s family has not released an official statement regarding his passing.

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan passed away on Thursday. (AP)
Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan passed away on Thursday. (AP)

Hulk Hogan's Deteriorating Health

Hulk Hogan had undergone numerous surgeries in recent years, including back operations, knee and hip replacements, shoulder surgeries, as well as procedures on his eyes and abdomen.

Last month, he was hospitalized for neck and back problems and underwent a cervical fusion surgery, described as a “minor fusion procedure.”

Following the surgery, rumors circulated that Hogan was on his “deathbed,” but his representatives quickly dispelled these claims, confirming that he was recovering from the neck procedure.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Hulk Hogan cause of death: How did the wrestling legend die? All on his health issues
