Hulk Hogan dies: Trump family pays tribute to WWE legend; ‘RIP to a legend’

Hulk Hogan, WWE legend and reality TV star who backed President Donald Trump in 2024, has died, the wrestling promotion confirmed on Thursday. Among the first to pay tribute to the 71-year-old was the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump(AFP)

“R.I.P to a legend. HULK HOGAN,” Trump Jr wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s," WWE tweeted.

Read More: Did Hulk Hogan pass away from a cardiac arrest? Details of 911 call revealed

TMZ Sports cited sources to report that 911 operators received a cardiac arrest call in the morning. Hogan was found dead in his Clearwater, Florida home.

Hulk Hogan-Donald Trump relationship

In 2024, Hogan appeared at the Republican National Convention to endorse the presidential bid of Trump, who in the 1980s had played host to Hulk-headlined WrestleManias.

Hogan said he made the decision to support the Republican candidate after seeing his combative, fist-pumping reaction to an attempted assassination on the campaign trail.

"Let Trumpamania run wild, brother!" Hogan bellowed to a cheering crowd, ripping off his shirt to reveal a Trump tank top. “Let Trumpamania rule again!”

Read More: Hulk Hogan, WWE legend and Hall of Famer, dies at 71: A look at his professional wrestling career

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years. He won at least six WWE championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

“I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend! 🙏🏻” his former colleague and close friend Ric Flair tweeted.