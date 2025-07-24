Did Hulk Hogan pass away from a cardiac arrest? Details of 911 call revealed

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died, WWE confirmed on Thursday. He was 71 years old. As per TMZ, Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, was found dead at his home in Clearwater, Florida, in the morning. Hulk Hogan attends the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Jacob Javits Center(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The report further added that medics were dispatched to Hulk Hogan's home after 911 operators received a ‘cardiac arrest’ call. Officials are yet to release the cause of his death and other specifics.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans,” WWE said in its statement.

Hogan, a towering figure in the world of professional wrestling, was mourned by his colleagues and fans worldwide.

“R.I.P to a legend. HULK HOGAN,” President Donald Trump's eldest son, Trump Jr, wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend! 🙏🏻” Ric Flair tweeted.

Hogan won at least six WWE championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. He was also a celebrity outside the wrestling world, appearing in numerous movies and television shows, including a reality show about his life on VH1, “Hogan Knows Best.”

In 2016, a Florida jury awarded Hogan $115 million in his sex tape lawsuit against Gawker Media. Hogan sued after Gawker in 2012 posted a video of him having sex with his former best friend’s wife. Hogan contended the post violated his privacy.

(With AP inputs)