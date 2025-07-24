Legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan dies at 71

Hulk Hogan, the legendary WWE wrestler, died at the age of 71 on Thursday morning at his Florida home after suffering cardiac arrest. Medics reportedly to an emergency call at Hulk Hogan's Florida residence, which was regarding 'cardiac arrest'.(AP)

Medical professionals were reportedly sent to Hogan's home in Clearwater, Florida, early on Thursday morning, with operators saying that the emergency call was regarding a "cardiac arrest", TMZ Sports reported.

Several police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan's home, and the WWE icon was reportedly carried out on a stretcher into an ambulance.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) took to X to express the grief over Hogan's passing. "WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans," it posted.

Hulk Hogan had undergone a major heart operation in June, US Weekly reported.

His passing comes just weeks after Hogan's wife, Sky, rubbished rumours of the icon being in a coma. She had said that her husband's heart was "strong" as he recovered from surgeries.

Just earlier this year, speculations were rife that the wrestling icon was on his deathbed. However, sources close to Hogan reportedly assured that he was doing fine.

Rumours had started spreading as the star was hospitalised for some neck and back problems that he had been enduring for a long time. His representative had asserted that Hogan was not in a life-threatening condition.

Who was Hulk Hogan?

Born in August 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, Terry Gene Bollea (Hogan's real name), grew up in Florida's Port Tampa. Having grown interest in wrestling as a teenager, he professionally entered the sports in August 1977, earning the 'Hulk' title for himself.

Hulk Hogan, clad in his trademark yellow and red outfit, is one of the most famous names from the 1980's WWE era. The larger-than-life icon won six WWE championships, jam-packed the Pontiac Silverdome with 93,173 fans, starred in movies, television shows, and his animated series.

'The Real American' first established his rock-solid patriotism when he toppled The Iron Sheik to win the WWE Championship in 1984. Soon, he became a household name across the world. He headlined the inaugural WrestleMania on MTV and featured on "Saturday Night Live".

ALSO READ | All on wrestling legend Hulk Hogan's health issues

Hulk Hogan's greatest rivals, including "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, King Kong Bundy, and Ultimate Warrior, all became notable parts of WWE history when they faced The Immortal One.

Hulk Hogan is also the first wrestler to win consecutive Royal Rumble matches in 1990 and 1991.

Hogan's 1988 match with Andre the Giant on WW The Main Event still has a hold on American viewers.

In 1993, Hogan left WWE and joined the World Championship Wrestling (WCW). He won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times, holding the record for the longest reign.

He adopted a 'villain' personality, becoming the ring leader of the New World Order group. Hogan made a comeback to the WWF in 2002 after it acquired WCW in 2001. He won the Undisputed WWF Championship for a sixth time before making an exit in 2003.

In 2005, Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and then again in 2020, as a member of the New World Order wrestling group.

In addition to his legendary wrestling career, Hogan also played a few hands in acting. His journey began with a cameo role in 1982 in Rocky III. He went on to act in several other films like No Holds Barred (1989), Suburban Commando (1991), and Mr Nanny (1993).

Hulk Hogan also starred in three television shows: Hogan Knows Best, Thunder in Paradise, and China, IL.

As for his personal life, Hogan has two children, Brooke Hogan and Nick Hogan, from his first marriage to Linda. He later married Jennifer McDaniel, whom he deserved. He then got married to Sky Daily, who he is presently survived by.

Hulk Hogan had several other nicknames, including The Hulkster, Hollywood Hogan, Hulkamania, Thunder Lips, Terry Boulder, Sterling Golden, The Super Destroyer, Hulk Boulder, Hulk Machine, etc.