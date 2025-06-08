WWE WrestleMania 42 returns to Las Vegas in 2026: Triple H reveals why

WWE has officially announced that WrestleMania 42 will return to Las Vegas for a second straight year, taking over Allegiant Stadium on April 18–19, 2026. The news, revealed during the 2025 Money in the Bank event, promises another action-packed WrestleMania weekend featuring fan-favorite events like SmackDown, the Hall of Fame Ceremony, NXT Stand and Deliver, and Raw After WrestleMania—all set to light up the entertainment capital once again. WrestleMania 42 returns to Las Vegas, marking the second consecutive year at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

WWE WrestleMania 42 returns to Las Vegas

WrestleMania returns to Las Vegas in 2026 after WrestleMania 41 lit up Allegiant Stadium earlier this year. This marks only the second time in WWE history that the event will be held at the same venue in consecutive years—the first being WrestleMania IV and V in 1988 and 1989 at the Atlantic City Convention Hall in New Jersey.

The announcement follows WWE’s recent decision to relocate WrestleMania 42 from New Orleans to Las Vegas. In a joint statement with TKO Group Holdings, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation confirmed the change, noting that while Louisiana will no longer host WrestleMania 42, it will instead host Money in the Bank 2026 and is promised a future WrestleMania. WWE did not provide a reason for the venue change.

Triple H explains why Las Vegas again?

WrestleMania 41 proved to be a massive success for WWE, drawing over 124,000 fans across two nights and setting records in gate revenue, merchandise sales, sponsorships, and hospitality experiences. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, WWE also received up to $4.24 million in tax credits for hosting the event in the city. The move aligns strategically with TKO Group Holdings, which owns both WWE and Las Vegas-based UFC.

WWE Chief Content Producer Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared that there was no one factor that influenced the decision to return to Sin City, however, the success of WrestleMania helped in making the decision. He revealed, “To be able to go back in (to Las Vegas), it's built for stuff like what we do, and to be able to go there a second time, the things that we learned this time and how we handled the week there, and everything else ... this one will be even better,” after Money in the Bank, as reported by USA Today.

