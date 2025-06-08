2025 Belmont Stakes field: Meet the contenders set to battle at Saratoga

The stage is set at Saratoga Race Course for the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes, the final jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown. As fans gather in New York for this historic showdown, all eyes are on which 3-year-old will emerge as the season’s ultimate star. The Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course features eight contenders vying for the title. Al Bello/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

A look at the 2025 Belmont Stakes field

The following are the eight contenders at this year's Belmont Stakes, as reported by BloodHorse.

Hill Road (10-1)

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Trainer: Chad Brown

After a surprising third-place finish at 61-1 in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, this colt transitioned to Chad Brown’s barn. Hill Road continued to show promise, placing third in the Tampa Bay Derby before rallying to win the Peter Pan Stakes. He’s well-suited for the Belmont distance, though a slower early pace could limit his late-running style.

Sovereignty (2-1)

Jockey: Junior AlvaradoTrainer: Bill Mott

Trainer: Bill Mott

Sovereignty surged from 16th to capture the Kentucky Derby with an impressive closing kick and has been remarkably consistent since his debut. With five weeks of rest and preparation, the distance of the Belmont shouldn't be an issue. Sovereignty appears primed for a strong performance in his anticipated rematch with Preakness winner Journalism.

Rodriguez (6-1)

Jockey: Mike Smith

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Rodriguez, the Wood Memorial (G2) winner, is one of the few in the field with early speed and could control the pace if left alone up front. Sidelined by a foot injury that kept him out of the Derby and Preakness, he’s now fully recovered, according to trainer Bob Baffert. If the pace stays manageable, he could prove tough to reel in down the stretch.

Uncaged (30-1)

Jockey: Luis Saez

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

This colt enters the Belmont Stakes as one of the biggest longshots—and for good reason. His lone stakes effort resulted in a disappointing sixth-place finish in the Peter Pan, and he’ll need a dramatic turnaround to contend with the top-tier 3-year-olds in this field.

Crudo (15-1)

Jockey: John Velazquez

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Another longshot in the field, this colt steps up to Grade 1 company for the first time after an easy, but slow, win in the Sir Barton Stakes at Pimlico. While his early speed could complicate things for Rodriguez, he’s unlikely to pose a serious threat in the final furlong against this class of competition.

Baeza (4-1)

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer: John Shirreffs

Baeza is a serious contender who can’t be overlooked, especially after his powerful late charge in the Kentucky Derby that landed him a close third, just behind Journalism. He also finished a strong second to the same rival in the Santa Anita Derby. With the potential to sit closer to the pace on Saturday, Baeza could be poised for a breakthrough performance in the Belmont.

Journalism (8-5)

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli

Trainer: Michael McCarthy

Journalism delivered a spectacular performance in the Preakness, muscling through traffic at the top of the stretch and making up five lengths on Gosger in the final furlong to win convincingly. Though the Belmont marks his third race in five weeks, the raw talent he showcased at Pimlico suggests he could be an exceptional 3-year-old with more to prove.

Heart of Honor (30-1)

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Trainer: Jamie Osborne

Making his U.S. debut in the Preakness, this colt finished a distant fifth and faces an uphill battle to improve enough to pose a serious threat in the Belmont Stakes.