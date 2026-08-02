₹708 for dosa, tea and buttermilk: Man questions Haldiram’s prices at Delhi hospital
A man's ₹708 breakfast bill from a Haldiram's outlet inside a Delhi hospital has fuelled a debate on hospital food prices.
A man's breakfast at a Haldiram's outlet inside Apollo Hospital in Delhi has become the subject of an online debate after he shared a bill of ₹708 for two masala dosas, a tea and a bottle of buttermilk.
X user Santosh Bharatvanshi recounted the experience in a post, saying he had visited the hospital early in the morning and decided to have breakfast at the Haldiram's outlet inside the premises.
He said they ordered two masala dosas, one tea and a 200 ml bottle of buttermilk. However, it was the final bill that left him stunned.
According to the bill he shared, each masala dosa was priced at ₹274, while the buttermilk cost ₹85 and the tea was billed at ₹74.
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Reflecting on the experience, he wrote, "The moment you step into a hospital, your bank balance takes a hit anyway with medicines, doctor's fees and hospital expenses. On top of that, this kind of pricing for food and drinks makes things even more difficult."
He also pointed out that Haldiram's outlets outside the hospital often offer discounts on breakfast, but claimed that no such offers were available at the outlet inside Apollo Hospital.
Take a look:
Internet weighs in
The post prompted many users to share similar concerns about the cost of food at hospitals, with several saying patients and their families often have little choice but to buy from outlets within the premises.
"The treatment and hospital food are costing more than the illness itself," one person wrote.
Another commented, "Private hospitals are turning into five-star hotels, and that is why they only care about making profits."
A third user said, "There used to be doctors, patients, love and humanity. Today, it feels like everything has become corporate."
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Another person felt that hospital food should be more affordable, writing, “Hospital expenses alone are so high that a person gets distressed. At such places, at least food prices should be reasonable.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Born and brought up in Chandigarh and now based in Delhi, Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling, search-driven journalism and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans a wide range of topics, including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding the context that helps readers make sense of a story. Vaishali holds a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism with a specialisation in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not working, Vaishali enjoys exploring new places, trying local food and documenting her experiences through a food Instagram page she runs with her husband. She also enjoys watching documentaries, learning about space and science, and exploring stories about different cultures and people.Read More