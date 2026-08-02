₹708 for dosa, tea and buttermilk: Man questions Haldiram’s prices at Delhi hospital

A man's breakfast at a Haldiram's outlet inside Apollo Hospital in Delhi has become the subject of an online debate after he shared a bill of ₹708 for two masala dosas, a tea and a bottle of buttermilk. Man questions Haldiram's prices at a Delhi hospital. (X/@ Santosh Bharatvanshi)

X user Santosh Bharatvanshi recounted the experience in a post, saying he had visited the hospital early in the morning and decided to have breakfast at the Haldiram's outlet inside the premises.

He said they ordered two masala dosas, one tea and a 200 ml bottle of buttermilk. However, it was the final bill that left him stunned.

According to the bill he shared, each masala dosa was priced at ₹274, while the buttermilk cost ₹85 and the tea was billed at ₹74.

(Also Read: Gurgaon man questions ₹50,000 ‘affordable’ rent for 3BHK: ‘Salaries haven’t increased this fast’)

Reflecting on the experience, he wrote, "The moment you step into a hospital, your bank balance takes a hit anyway with medicines, doctor's fees and hospital expenses. On top of that, this kind of pricing for food and drinks makes things even more difficult."

He also pointed out that Haldiram's outlets outside the hospital often offer discounts on breakfast, but claimed that no such offers were available at the outlet inside Apollo Hospital.

Take a look: