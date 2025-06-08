WWE Money in the Bank winners: What’s inside the briefcase and what did Seth Rollins take home?

The WWE Money in the Bank 2025 on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, saw Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Andrade, Penta, and El Grande Americano battle in a high-stakes men’s ladder match for the coveted briefcase. This iconic match, a highlight of WWE’s ‘Big Five’ events, featured six superstars climbing ladders to retrieve a briefcase containing a contract that guarantees a championship match of the winner’s choosing within one year. Seth Rollins won the Money in the Bank on Saturday(Getty Images via AFP)

Seth Rollins emerged victorious and took the briefcase home.

What’s Inside the Briefcase?

The Money in the Bank briefcase holds a contract granting the winner a title shot for any WWE championship—typically the WWE Championship or World Heavyweight Championship, but also potentially secondary titles like the Intercontinental or United States Championship—at any time and place within 365 days. Austin Theory cashed in on Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship in 2022.

In kayfabe (WWE’s scripted narrative), the briefcase contains a physical contract document, as confirmed by 2023 winner Damian Priest in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Priest noted, “There was a contract,” dispelling myths of other items like props or gimmicks inside. The briefcase itself is a metallic case, suspended 20 feet above the ring, designed to withstand the match’s chaos.

The contract’s flexibility makes it a game-changer. Winners can cash in immediately or hold it for months.

Seth Rollins wins after huge betrayal

The match erupted with Rollins targeting Sikoa, only to be pursued up a ladder by El Grande Americano, who applied an ankle lock. Andrade and Penta intervened, with Andrade hitting Americano with a sunset flip powerbomb and Penta shoving Rollins ladder-to-ladder.

As Penta and Andrade scaled a ladder, Andrade deceived Penta into grabbing for the briefcase before attacking. Their clash peaked when Penta delivered a Mexican Destroyer onto a ladder bridged between another ladder and the turnbuckle, drawing ‘Zero Miedo’ chants.

Sikoa, recovering, mocked and assaulted Penta, but LA Knight cut him off, setting up a massive ladder between the barricade and apron. After a Penta-Knight exchange, Americano unleashed a flurry of German suplexes, sending Rollins crashing into the ladder. Americano then retrieved a Fireball-branded ladder, using it to helicopter and clear the field. He climbed the towering Fireball ladder but was toppled by Penta, who battled Rollins near the top. Meanwhile, Americano slipped a steel plate into his mask.

Penta knocked Rollins off, and Americano executed a stunning sequence, sprinting from the floor to the ladder’s peak to headbutt Penta. Knight countered with a devastating sidewalk slam off the ladder onto the mat.

Rollins, briefly unchallenged, ascended, but chaos erupted as all competitors vied for the briefcase. With Andrade, Knight, and Penta entangled, Rollins and Paul Heyman signaled for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who stormed the ring, demolishing opponents.

Fatu aided Sikoa back to the ring, setting up a ladder, but betrayed him, shouting, “I hate you!” before delivering a superkick, moonsault, and uranage through a ladder.

Rollins, seizing the moment, grabbed another Fireball ladder, set it up, and climbed. Knight interrupted, but Rollins retaliated with a stomp, clearing his path to unhook the briefcase.