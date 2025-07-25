Hulk Hogan's wife Sky Daily breaks silence on his death: ‘I wasn't ready’

Hulk Hogan's wife, Sky Daily, said her “heart is in pieces,” a day after the tragic demise of the WWE Hall of Famer at the age of 71. Hulk Hogan died on July 24 after paramedics were dispatched to his Florida-based home, with the operator stating that the call was regarding a “cardiac arrest,” TMZ reported. Sky, a yoga instructor by profession, tied the knot with the former WWE champion in 2023. Hulk Hogan with wife Sky Daily(Instagram/hulkhogan)

Sky Daily pays tribute to Hulk Hogan

On Friday, July 25, Sky Daily dropped an Instagram post to mourn the loss of her husband of two years, stating that she was not ready for this and her “heart is in pieces.”

She shared that the legendary wrestler was “dealing with some health issues” in life, but she believed that the duo would be able to overcome them. Sky “had so much faith” in Hulk Hogan's strength and thought that they “still had more time” together.

“This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend... but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart,” Sky wrote in her post, which also featured a photograph of them together.

Also Read: Hulk Hogan net worth: A look at WWE star's fortune after tragic death at 71

She went on to say that her husband loved his fans too much and, despite the growing physical discomfort, he used to do everything he could for them.

“...He did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all. You meant everything to him,” the 46-year-old stated.

Sky, who has three children from a previous relationship, further shared how important faith was to her husband, stating that he “was a believer in Christ.”

“...I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home,” she added. Concluding her post, Sky urged fans to keep Hulk Hogan's family in prayers.

Hulk Hogan's personal life

Sky was Hulk Hogan's third wife. He was earlier married to Linda Claridge between 1983 and 2009. They shared two children - Brooke Hogan and Nick Hogan.

After parting ways with Claridge, Hulk Hogan went on to marry Jennifer McDaniel in 2010. The two of them separated after over a decade.

FAQs:

1. How old is Hulk Hogan's wife Sky Daily?

She is 46 years old.

2. How long was Hulk Hogan married to Sky Daily?

As per People magazine, Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily got married in an intimate ceremony on September 22, 2023.

3. What does Sky Daily do for a living?

She is a yoga instructor.