Pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has died from an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, according to the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center. Documents obtained by Page Six revealed the WWE star was plagued with atrial fibrillation (AFib). It is a heart condition where the heart rate often remains irregular, and with a rapid heart rate.

WWE star Hulk Hogan has died from an acute myocardial infarction, or heart attack. (Photo by Patrick HERTZOG / AFP)(AFP)