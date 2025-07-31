Khal Stephen vs Shane Bieber: Who won the trade - Guardians or Blue Jays? Here's a breakdown

The Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians announced a blockbuster trade on Thursday, with pitcher Shane Bieber moving to Toronto for right-hander Khal Stephen. Bieber, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery in April 2024, already has five rehab starts under his belt. On Tuesday, he allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven in four innings for Double-A Akron. He was scheduled to start on Sunday, too. Former Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber stands in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels(AP)

Shane Bieber is a proven star. The 30-year-old has spent his entire career in Cleveland. He won the AL Cy Young Award in 2020 and has a career record of 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA and 958 strikeouts in 136 games, with 134 starts since his debut in 2018. He agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract last fall with a $16 million player option for 2026.

Khal Stephen is 22 and emerging. He has a combined record of 9-1 with a 2.06 ERA in 18 games, with 17 starts, in the Blue Jays' farm system this season. He was a second-round selection (59th overall) by Toronto in the 2024 amateur draft. He made one start for Double-A New Hampshire following his promotion on July 20 before being placed on the injured list with right shoulder impingement.

Stephen has had an excellent season across the levels of the minors. The 22-year-old dominated Single-A and High-A hitters alike before earning a promotion to Double-A New Hampshire on July 20.

The former Blue Jay recorded a single start for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and landed on the seven-day injured list earlier this month. He had a shoulder impingement that is considered mild.

The Guardians also dealt reliever Paul Sewald to the Detroit Tigers for a player to be named later.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)