Shannon Sharpe breaks silence after ESPN exit, ‘The only thing I asked was…’

Shannon Sharpe has addressed his ESPN departure, talking about it in a monologue on his 'Nightcap' podcast to address the news that broke on Wednesday, July 30. Sharpe will not be returning to his role on First Take or any other media jobs at ESPN. Shannon Sharpe breaks silence after ESPN exit (Photo by Sean Gardner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Sharpe’s ESPN exit comes after reports of a legal settlement that originated from a sexual assault lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend. Sharpe and ESPN decided to part ways after the public nature of the allegations.

Shannon Sharpe speaks out

On the latest episode of his podcast, co-hosted with Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson, Sharpe said that his only regret was that the timing of his ESPN departure may have overshadowed his brother Sterling's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement on August 2 as a member of the Class of 2025 with Antonio Gates, Eric Allen, and Jared Allen. "To get started, obviously, I'm sure everybody's heard the news by now that I will not be returning to ESPN," Sharpe said. "I found out this information a little earlier in the week, and really, the only thing I asked was, guys, could we wait until Monday? My brother's going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

"I know this would… this coming out will overshadow everything that he's worked his entire life for," he continued. "And unfortunately, it didn't happen that way."

Sharpe revealed that he has personally apologized to his older brother. Sharpe recalled, "He said, "Bro, stop apologizing. You don't have to apologize. I'm your big bro. I'm going to love you regardless. We all make mistakes. I love you.'"

Sharpe spoke positively about ESPN, claiming the organization helped expand his audience. "They (fans) saw me 'Lakers in five' and they saw me say all these funny analogies that my grandparents gave me. I was able to bring that to ESPN. So I'm very, very grateful for that," he said.

He added, "They did what they felt they needed to do. And I'm at peace with that."

Sharpe’s exit comes in the aftermath of a $50 million lawsuit where his former girlfriend sought the amount for "pain and suffering, psychological and emotional distress, mental anguish, embarrassment, and humiliation." However, Sharpe denied the allegations, and the two eventually agreed to a mutual settlement.