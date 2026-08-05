Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday directed officials to issue SOPs and administrative and technical guidelines to all gram panchayats to facilitate the effective rollout of the VB-G RAM G scheme and boost rural employment amid the rainfall deficit. Karnataka Minister Khandre orders SOPs for VB-G RAM G implementation

In a written communication to the department's secretary, Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre stated that the state government had introduced the VB-G RAM G scheme to replace MGNREGA, despite financial constraints, with the intention of safeguarding the interests of the rural poor and other disadvantaged sections, according to a release from his office.

He instructed officials to circulate standard operating procedures, technical specifications and administrative guidelines to all gram panchayats to facilitate large-scale employment generation and the creation of durable, high-quality rural assets.

The minister noted that some Panchayat Development Officers had reported difficulties in implementing the scheme due to the absence of clear operational guidelines.

He instructed the department to issue detailed implementation guidelines covering SOPs, technical and administrative procedures, model estimates, approved works, expenditure limits, the 60:40 wage-to-material ratio, the operation of the Yuktdhara web-based geospatial planning portal, the accountability framework, and action plan formats.

Khandre said that although no Chief Executive Officer of a Zilla Panchayat had flagged implementation issues during a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, confusion persisted at the field level and needed to be addressed without delay.

Stressing the need to expand employment opportunities in view of the rainfall deficit, the minister said the scheme's objective would be defeated if adequate employment was not provided to the rural poor, marginalised and deprived communities, persons with disabilities, women and Dalits.

He directed officials to include details of the 318 approved works under the VB-G RAM G scheme, model designs, the schedule of rates, technical notes and standard specifications in the implementation guidelines, and ensure their strict enforcement across the state.

Khandre instructed officials to undertake intensive door-to-door awareness campaigns through interpersonal communication to inform rural households about the individual and community works available under the scheme.

The minister said the government aims to provide employment to at least five lakh people every day, generate a minimum of 1.5 crore person-days of work every month, and create durable, high-quality rural assets across the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.