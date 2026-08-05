Awarapan to return to theatres 'as a prequel', Disha Patani's secret skill: Emraan Hashmi's revelations about Awarapan 2
Emraan Hashmi is set to return as Shivam in Awarapan 2, which releases later this month in theatres.
Awarapan 2, the long-awaited sequel to Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan, is now close to release. On Tuesday, the actor did a live stream with producer Vishesh Bhatt and co-star Disha Patani, where they discussed the films and dropped some bombshells. Here are all the revelations the trio made about the upcoming film.
Awarapan 2 trailer to be out this week
During the live interaction, Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt announced that the trailer of Awarapan 2 will arrive on Thursday, 6 August. This will be just over a week before the film hits screens on August 14.
Awarapan will re-release as a prequel
During the live, Emraan said, “For all Awarapan fans, who watched the first films, I’m sure they will come remembering the first part. When they watch part 2, they'll have some new memories added to Awarapan 1 once they get out of the hall. And there’s a new generation, which I imagine is the Gen Z, who did not watch Awarapan 1. After watching part 2, they'll be very curious to see Awarapan 1. I am saying this live here that we will releasing Awarapan 1 as a prequel, the original story of Shivam, people will get to see it after seeing Awarapan 2.”
Disha Patani’s secret skill
Vishesh Bhatt said," Disha was playing the cello! She learned the instrument for the film, which is amazing. First day, had to play cello, and we were all thrown into the deep end of the pool."
About Awarapan 2
Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Aniruddh Rawal and Atul Kumar. The music of Awarapan 2 is composed by multiple artists, including Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik, and Akhil Sachdeva.
Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films present Awarapan 2, a Vishesh Bhatt Production. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. Awarapan 2 releases in cinemas worldwide on 14 August 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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