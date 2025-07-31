Gilbert Arenas arrested, Shannon Sharpe fired: Fans baffled at odd timing, ask ‘what is happening?’

Sports fans across the US were shocked after NFL legend Shannon Sharpe and ESPN parted ways on the same day former NBA star Gilbert Arenas was arrested. “What is going on?” one fan asked on social media, stating that they are ‘baffled’ at the timing. Gilbert Arenas was arrested and Shannon Sharpe lost his ESPN job on the same day(AP)

Federal agents in Los Angeles arrested Arenas on charges related to operating an illegal gambling business out of his Encino mansion. According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, five other defendants were also taken into custody. They included Yevgeni Gershman, a suspected member of an Israeli organized crime group.

“Arenas, 43, a.k.a. “Agent Zero,” of Woodland Hills, is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators,” the Justice Department noted in its press release.

Simultaneously, ESPN terminated Sharpe, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, amid ongoing fallout from a $50 million sexual assault lawsuit and a prior NSFW Instagram live incident. The 57-year-old was last with the network in April when a former girlfriend accused Sharpe of sexual assault.

The woman's attorney, earlier this month, announced a settlement. However, he did not reveal any specifics.

The arrests of Arenas and the firing of Sharpe, both occurring within hours on Wednesday, have sparked widespread astonishment.

“Gilbert Arenas & Shannon Sharpe getting sprinkled in the spliff, on the same day, was not on my bingo card,” one fan said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Shannon Sharpe and Gilbert Arenas got packed up in a day, what a spectacular day,” another one added.

“I wonder who is behind the downfall of Gilbert Arenas and Shannon Sharpe?” a third person asked on X.

Neither Sharpe has reacted to his reported firing, nor Arenas has spoken about his arrest yet.