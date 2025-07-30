Austin Slater contract details: How much will Yankees pay White Sox OF amid Aaron Judge's absence?

Chicago White Sox’s Austin Slater has been traded to the New York Yankees, ESPN reported. With Aaron Judge nursing a right flexor strain and limited to DH duty for the foreseeable future, Slater's price tag was exactly what the Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, was looking for. The 32-year-old outfielder was playing on a one-year, $1.75 million contract, signed in the offseason. The trade comes just before Thursday's MLB trade deadline. Austin Slater was traded by the Chicago White Sox to the New York Yankees.(Instagram/@austin_slater53)

Pitching prospect Gage Ziehl is headed to Chicago, in return, New York Post reported. A fourth-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, he posted a 4.15 ERA across 16 games this season. This included a 4.96 ERA in 14 Double-A stars.

Also read: Austin Slater vs Aaron Judge: Why Yankees' new trade deal makes sense ahead of deadline

How much will Yankees pay for Austin Slater?

The Yankees will have to pay roughly $580,000 of Slater’s $1.75 million deal, a low-risk number that fits neatly into New York's already ballooning payroll, Yard Barker reported.

Austin Slater trade: Stats

It is not just the cost that makes Slater a good fit for the Yankees. In 74 plate appearances against left-handers this year, Slater has a .897 OPS and all five of his home runs. He is hitting .244/.308/.437 overall, but those numbers are heavily tilted by his weakness versus right-handers. Against right-handers, he is posting just a .552 OPS. That is why he is a bench weapon, the Southside Showdown said in a report.

Across his nine-year MLB career, Slater’s OPS against lefties sits at .801. He is a specialist, but the Yankees need exactly that kind of bat off the bench-especially with Trent Grisham (.610 OPS vs. LHP) and Jasson Domínguez (.591 vs. LHP) both underwhelming in that department.

Also read: Baseball's biggest spenders are stumbling, with the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees beset by injuries

Roster realities and trade value

According to Yard Baker, Slater missed time earlier this season with a right meniscus tear but has looked solid since returning in May. He is healthy, effective in his niche, and does not come with a big financial commitment. That is the trifecta of appeal for a team like New York, which has already picked up Amed Rosario and Ryan McMahon but remains thin in the outfield.

FAQs:

1. What is Austin Slater’s salary in 2025?

Slater is earning $1.75 million on a one-year deal with the White Sox.

2. How much would the Yankees owe if they trade for him?

They would owe roughly $580,000 for the rest of the regular season.

3. Why do the Yankees want Austin Slater?

He crushes left-handed pitching, which has been a weak spot in their lineup.

4. Is Austin Slater healthy?

Yes, he returned in May after a minor knee injury and has been active since.