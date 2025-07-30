Austin Slater vs Aaron Judge: Why Yankees' new trade deal makes sense ahead of deadline

The New York Yankees seem to have taken the first step in finding a potential short-term solution to their Aaron Judge problem. On Wednesday, Aaron Boone and co acquired outfielder Austin Slater from the Chicago White Sox, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. This comes as Judge, seven-time MLB All-Star, will be out at least till August after being placed on IL with elbow flexor strain. The 33-year-old is, however, likely to return as the Yankees' designated hitter. Austin Slater #15 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates his solo home run against the Chicago Cubs (Getty Images via AFP)

The White Sox have reportedly acquired minor league pitcher Gage Ziehl.

Austin Slater vs Aaron Judge - Why Yankees' dead makes sense

Slater is hitting .236 with five home runs and a .721 OPS in 51 games this season. Like recent Yankees pickup Amed Rosario, he has excelled against left-handed pitching, batting .261 with an .859 OPS and all five homers in just 77 plate appearances.

The 32-year-old righty missed over a month earlier this season due to a torn meniscus in his right knee. He signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal with Chicago last November and is set to hit free agency this offseason, making him a rental for New York.

Slater has started 15 games in right field, nine in left, and one at designated hitter this season. He gives the Yankees extra coverage in case Aaron Judge, currently on the 10-day injured list with a flexor strain, doesn’t return to the outfield this year.

His addition also provides manager Aaron Boone more flexibility against left-handed pitchers, as the Yankees’ outfield leans left-handed. With Judge out, the active roster lacks a right-handed primary outfielder. Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger bat lefty, while switch-hitter Jasson Dominguez has a .585 OPS from the right side in 98 plate appearances. Slater is expected to get starts over Dominguez versus lefties.

Rosario, acquired Saturday from the Nationals, also gives Boone a right-handed bat who can play corner outfield, second base, and third base.