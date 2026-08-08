Man shatters glass panel into pieces while fixing it, customer responds with pure grace: ‘Don’t worry’

A heartwarming video capturing an extraordinary display of empathy and patience during a home repair mishap has touched the internet. While attempting to install a heavy glass panel in a customer's bathroom, a handyman accidentally shattered it into hundreds of sharp shards across the floor. Instead of reacting with anger or frustration over the costly damage, the homeowner immediately prioritised the worker’s safety, asking if he was hurt and telling him to ignore the broken glass. The client then went above and beyond by helping clear away the dangerous shards and clean the mess together. A glass panel shattering. (Instagram/@pmr_handyman.nj)

In the video shared on Instagram, a handyman fixing a bathroom glass panel accidentally shatters it. The customer immediately asks if he is hurt, telling him to ignore the glass and check his wounds. The customer then helps pick up the broken shards and clean the bathroom.

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Throughout the video, the customer keeps calm and handles the situation with grace, prompting the handyman to later acknowledge their kindness.

Reacting to the way the customer handled the situation, the handyman wrote, “I am incredibly grateful for these customers, and I truly appreciate every word they said and every act of kindness they showed.”

He continued, “His wife wasn’t home at the time, but she texted me afterward to check if I was okay. Saying if I needed to see a doctor, they would take me themselves. And when I brought up the damaged door and insisted on paying for it again, she told me not to worry about the door at all. This kind of compassion and kindness of people teaches you to appreciate every moment and to believe in good.”