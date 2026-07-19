'Delivery partner taught me something my MBA didn't': Bengaluru woman recalls Blinkit rider refusing ₹100 tip

A Bengaluru-based product manager has shared how a Blinkit delivery partner left a lasting impression after refusing a ₹100 tip and instead explaining that good customer ratings mattered more to him than the extra money. Social media users praised the delivery partner’s outlook. (Representational image/Unsplash)

In a LinkedIn post, Mansi Sharma recalled accidentally placing a Blinkit order to the wrong address after an old location had remained saved in the app. "I sent my Blinkit order to the wrong address. The delivery partner taught me something my MBA didn't. I checked out. Felt accomplished. Closed the app," she wrote.

Sharma said that after checking out, she received a call from the delivery partner, who said no one was opening the gate. Sharma said that she initially thought he had reached her home, but when she checked the app, she realised the order had been sent to an address about three kilometres away. "My husband's friend's location was saved. We never noticed," she wrote.

The woman said that she apologised to the rider and asked if he could deliver the order to her actual address instead. She shared that the delivery partner agreed without hesitation, drove the additional distance and delivered the package with a smile. Feeling guilty about the inconvenience, she offered him an extra ₹100. But to her surprise, he politely refused.

"Didi rehne do. Last month mera rating 4.2 tha. Extra mile jaata hoon toh 4.8 ho jaata hai. Yahi meri appraisal hai," he told her.