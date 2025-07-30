Aaron Rodgers gushes about married life, says ‘I have the most incredible wife’

Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having the time of his life balancing professional commitments with personal obligations. The latest development on the latter front would be his recent marriage to an unknown individual by the name of Brittani, whom the NFL star addressed a few times during interviews before announcing their marital status. In a recent interview, Rodgers elaborated more on how married life has been treating him and spoke about the bond and support he receives from his now-wife. File photo of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers(AP)

Aaron Rodgers gushes about married life

In a recent interview with the NFL Network during the Steelers' training camp on Saturday (July 26), Rodgers gave listeners an insight into his domestic life. “When you meet the right one, and you’re with the right one, your whole world changes in a second,” he said, per Sports Illustrated. “And to have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there's no better feeling in the world, and I have the most incredible wife.”

When asked about the motivation his wife provides for him in his career, Rodgers responded by saying, “I just really love her, and I'm so thankful to have her by my side at the end. When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything.”

Aaron Rodgers' relationship timeline

Fans first learned of Rodgers’s marriage during a Steelers conference in mid-June when a reporter questioned him about the ring on his finger. “Yeah, it’s a wedding ring,” he said at the time. All speculation pointed to his wife being his latest love interest, a girl named Brittani who wasn’t known in the public eye.

He first spoke about his girlfriend publicly during a December 24 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show by saying, “There was one package left for my girlfriend, Brittani, that hadn’t shown up yet. I was waiting for this to show up; it showed up today.” Co-host AJ Hawk went on to clarify whether Rodgers meant Britney Spears, to which he replied, “This is Brittani with an i.”

He then brought up his girlfriend during an April 17 appearance on the same show while discussing his role as a free agent. “I’m in a different phase of my life. I’m 41 years old, and I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention,” he said.

The quarterback has repeatedly emphasized his wife’s desire to remain hidden from the public eye and has called for restraint from the paparazzi and fans when it comes to forcibly intruding into their private space.

