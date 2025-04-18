Actor Mia Rodgers related to Aaron Rodgers? Star QB's Pat McAfee show remarks spark confusion

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, in the latest Pat McAfee Show episode, revealed that he has a sister, Mia, who also handles his PR. While the 41-year-old has previously spoken about his two brothers, Jordan and Luke, there has been no mention of a sister. However, the quarterbacks' latest remarks have sparked confusion: ‘Is actor Mia Rodgers related to Aaron Rodgers?’ Aaron Rodgers revealed that he has a sister named Mia(Getty Images via AFP)

Well, no. Mia Rodgers, who is known for Trauma (2018), The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021), and Defending the Guilty (2018), is not related to the NFL star and former New York Jets player.

On The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers spoke about his conversation with other NFL outfits amid rumors of him considering the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I had some good conversations, but I've been upfront with all of them. I don't have anybody, you know, working on my PR staff. Like, Mia [his sister] is the head of my PR. She tells me what the hell's going on, if I need to know anything. I don't have any leaks. I have a very tight circle. I'm not out there putting out just to put shit out. That's just not how I operate,” he said, mentioning a sister named Mia.

“There have been a lot of people assuming they have information about me that's just not true. I've been straight up with these teams from the start about where I was at, you know, starting with the money thing. You know, I told every single one of the teams I talked to, you know, it ain't about the money. I'll play for 10Ms. You know, I don't care. I never once said I need a multi-year deal - $30, $40 million. That's absolute bullshit. I said I would play for 10 [million]. Yeah, whatever,” he added.