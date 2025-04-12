Derek Carr shoulder injury: Who will start for New Orleans Saints? A look at QB options

The New Orleans Saints QB depth chart will be challenged going into the 2025 season after starter Derek Carr’s shoulder injury has put doubts over his availability. The 34-year-old is weighing his options, including the possibility of surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday afternoon. Derek Carr has sustained a shoulder injury(X/Derek Carr)

No definitive timeline for Carr's return or replacement has been confirmed, but the Saints have several quarterback options based on their current roster and past handling of Carr’s absences.

The Saints regular missed seven games last season due to hand and oblique injuries. Jake Haener started in Week 14 and Spencer Rattler replaced Carr for three games back then. The two are still on New Orleans' roster.

However, the Saints might be forced to adjust their draft plans. Veteran Joe Flacco has signed with the Cleveland Browns and Aaron Rodgers is likely heading towards the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here are potential replacements for Derek Carr

Jake Haener: A second-year quarterback drafted in the fourth round from Fresno State, Haener started in Week 14 of the 2024 season against Washington when Carr was sidelined with a concussion and hand injury. He’s seen as a developing option but lacks extensive starting experience.

Spencer Rattler: The rookie started three games in 2024 (Weeks 6-8) when Carr was out with an oblique injury, completing 59 of 99 passes for 571 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Coaches have described him as needing more development, but he’s a candidate for the role.

Draft or free agency: The Saints are reportedly scouting quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL Draft, with speculation around prospects like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. They’ve also been linked to veterans like Sam Darnold, though cap constraints ($50M+ overage) make a high-profile signing less likely.