Top 10 heaviest NFL players ever – Will Desmond Watson, at 464 pounds, break the record?

Desmond Watson, a 464-pound defensive tackle, could become the heaviest NFL player ever. The 6-foot-6, pro prospect from Seffner's Armwood High School will go up for the 2025 Draft on Day 3. He was recently seen benching 225 pounds for a stunning 36 times during Florida's pro day - a bench-press record at this year's scouting combine. Desmond Watson could become the heaviest NFL player ever(Instagram/Desmond Watson)

The lineman also finished the 40-yard dash in 5.93 seconds and recorded 25 inches on his vertical jump. Watson's coach calls him a ‘big, disruptive guy’. However, Florida defensive tackle Cam Jackson acknowledged that the NFL hopeful is ‘working to get his weight down’.

“I feel like a team is going to take a shot on him. If I was them, I would. You don´t find too many nose tackles moving like him. Dez is a big, disruptive guy, and he puts in the work," Jackson said.

If Watson is picked, at 464 pounds, he will become the heaviest NFL player ever. The record is currently held by Aaron Gibson, who played between 1999 and 2004.

Top 10 heaviest NFL players ever

1. Aaron Gibson

Team: Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears

Year: 1999–2004

Weight: 410 lbs

2. Terrell Brown

Team: St. Louis Rams

Year: 2013 (Preseason)

Weight: 403 lbs

3. Nate Newton

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Year: 1986–1999

Weight: 401 lbs at peak

4. Bryant McKinnie

Team: Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins

Year: 2002–2013

Weight: 386 lbs

5. William Perry

Team: Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles

Year: 1985–1994

Weight: 382 lbs

6. Trent Brown

Team: San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders

Year: 2015–present

Weight: 380 lbs

7. Mekhi Becton

Team: New York Jets

Year: 2020–present

Weight: 370 lbs

8. Michael Jasper

Team: Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers

Year: 2011–2014

Weight: 375 lbs

9. T.J. Barnes

Team: New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs

Year: 2013–2017

Weight: 364 lbs

10. Jordan Mailata

This current player weighs in at approximately 365 lbs.

Desmond Watson

Team: Likely 2025 NFL Draft pick (Armwood High School, Florida Gators)

Year: 2025 (Expected Draft Year)

Weight: 464 lbs