Top 10 heaviest NFL players ever – Will Desmond Watson, at 464 pounds, break the record?
Desmond Watson, a 464-pound defensive tackle, could become the heaviest NFL player ever
Desmond Watson, a 464-pound defensive tackle, could become the heaviest NFL player ever. The 6-foot-6, pro prospect from Seffner's Armwood High School will go up for the 2025 Draft on Day 3. He was recently seen benching 225 pounds for a stunning 36 times during Florida's pro day - a bench-press record at this year's scouting combine.
The lineman also finished the 40-yard dash in 5.93 seconds and recorded 25 inches on his vertical jump. Watson's coach calls him a ‘big, disruptive guy’. However, Florida defensive tackle Cam Jackson acknowledged that the NFL hopeful is ‘working to get his weight down’.
“I feel like a team is going to take a shot on him. If I was them, I would. You don´t find too many nose tackles moving like him. Dez is a big, disruptive guy, and he puts in the work," Jackson said.
If Watson is picked, at 464 pounds, he will become the heaviest NFL player ever. The record is currently held by Aaron Gibson, who played between 1999 and 2004.
Top 10 heaviest NFL players ever
1. Aaron Gibson
Team: Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears
Year: 1999–2004
Weight: 410 lbs
2. Terrell Brown
Team: St. Louis Rams
Year: 2013 (Preseason)
Weight: 403 lbs
3. Nate Newton
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Year: 1986–1999
Weight: 401 lbs at peak
4. Bryant McKinnie
Team: Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins
Year: 2002–2013
Weight: 386 lbs
5. William Perry
Team: Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles
Year: 1985–1994
Weight: 382 lbs
6. Trent Brown
Team: San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders
Year: 2015–present
Weight: 380 lbs
7. Mekhi Becton
Team: New York Jets
Year: 2020–present
Weight: 370 lbs
8. Michael Jasper
Team: Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers
Year: 2011–2014
Weight: 375 lbs
9. T.J. Barnes
Team: New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs
Year: 2013–2017
Weight: 364 lbs
10. Jordan Mailata
This current player weighs in at approximately 365 lbs.
Desmond Watson
Team: Likely 2025 NFL Draft pick (Armwood High School, Florida Gators)
Year: 2025 (Expected Draft Year)
Weight: 464 lbs