Jayden Higgins injury: 3 key names to watch for Houston Texans WR replacement role
Jayden Higgins suffered a season-ending injury during the Texans’ joint practice with the Raiders after landing awkwardly while running a red-zone route.
The Houston Texans have suffered a significant setback after wide receiver Jayden Higgins went down with an injury during Tuesday’s joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, with the latest update suggesting he could be sidelined for the entire season.
NFL insider Jonathan M. Alexander, who covers the Texans, provided an update Wednesday, reporting that Higgins suffered a torn ACL.
“#Texans WR Jayden Higgins tore his ACL, per a source, ending his 2026 season,” Alexander posted on X.
Who can fill Jayden Higgins’ void?
The 23-year-old WR’s absence would leave a noticeable gap in Houston’s receiving corps and create opportunities for several other wideouts. Among those expected to see expanded roles are Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson, analysts say.
Xavier Hutchinson
Xavier Hutchinson currently sits behind Higgins on the depth chart as the Texans’ No. 3 wide receiver. He enters the 2026 season after producing the best numbers of his career in 2025, recording 35 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns.
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With Higgins now potentially out for the season, Hutchinson is in line for the largest role of his young NFL career.
Tank Dell
Tank Dell, meanwhile, was once viewed as one of the league’s promising young receivers and a potential fantasy football standout. However, a series of injuries has disrupted his progress.
During Week 16 of the 2024 season, Dell suffered a serious knee injury involving tears to his MCL, ACL and LCL. The setback forced him to miss the entire 2025 season.
His extended absence has since pushed Dell down the Texans’ wide receiver pecking order. Before his injury troubles, however, he had established himself as one of C.J. Stroud’s preferred targets during Stroud’s standout rookie campaign in 2023.
That season, Dell recorded 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns while appearing in 11 games.
Jaylin Noel
Jaylin Noel could also be in line for a bigger role in Houston’s offense, although the rookie has dealt with his own injury concerns. Noel has been limited throughout training camp while managing a finger injury and hamstring tightness.
The 2025 third-round selection out of Iowa State has the versatility to contribute both from the slot and on the outside, potentially giving the Texans another option to fill the void left by Higgins.
How did Jayden Higgins get injured?
Higgins suffered the season-ending injury Tuesday during Houston’s joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 2025 second-round pick was running a route in the end zone during red-zone 11-on-11 drills when he landed awkwardly.
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He initially struggled to get back on his feet but eventually managed to leave the field under his own power. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said after practice that the team was still assessing the extent of Higgins’ injury.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More