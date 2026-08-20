Report: CB Trevon Diggs signing with Seahawks

Two-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported on Wednesday. HT Image

Financial terms were not disclosed for Diggs, who had a tryout with the team on Tuesday.

Seattle also plans to sign former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold. However, he is expected to land on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Diggs, who turns 28 next month, split last season between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. He played in the regular-season finale for the Packers, in addition to logging one snap in the team's wild-card loss to the Chicago Bears.

Diggs broke out onto the scene in 2021, as he led the league in interceptions with 11 returning two for touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl along with the All-Pro nod. He was rewarded with a five-year, $97 million contract extension in July 2023.

But Diggs has dealt with multiple injuries since then, playing in just 22 games over the last three campaigns. He tore his ACL two games into the 2023 season and missed the final six games of 2024 with a left knee injury.

Diggs found himself on the injured reserve list again this past season, reportedly to help strengthen a problem with his right knee, though he reportedly also suffered a concussion at his home.

He was released by the Cowboys shortly after he didn't fly home with the team on Christmas after a win over the Washington Commanders. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Diggs was waived for multiple reasons, not just because he didn't fly home with the team.

In 67 career regular-season games , the 2020 second-round pick has 20 interceptions, 63 passes defensed and 242 tackles across six seasons with the Cowboys and Packers.

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