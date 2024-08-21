Aaron Rodgers reveals why he chose to address ‘crazy rumors’ about him being gay: ‘I think I was upset at…’

Aaron Rodgers has offered an explanation for his 2013 radio station interview in which he denied being gay. Aaron Rodgers admitted that he was upset at the framing of the rumor as he felt that the whole idea was to shame somebody who is gay.(Getty Images via AFP)

Early in his career, there had been speculation that Rodgers might be gay, as he himself hinted to in an interview with radio host Jason Wilde more than ten years ago.

The quarterback provided some insight into why he brought up and refuted these claims in his own book, “Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers,” written by former Post columnist Ian O'Connor. The book was released on Tuesday.

In the eleven years old interview, the NFL star stated “crazy rumors that swirl around from time to time that get silly.”

“Yeah, I’m just going to say, I’m not gay,” he told Wilde, adding that he “really really” likes women.

“There’s always going to be silly stuff out there in the media, and you can’t worry too much about [it], and I don’t. … I think there should be, professional is professional, and personal is personal. And that’s just how I’m going to keep it.”

Aaron Rodgers reveals why he decided to address gay rumours

For his new book, O'Connor questioned Rodgers about why he chose to respond to Wilde.

The American football quarterback admitted that he was upset at the framing of the rumor as he felt that the whole idea was to shame somebody who is gay. He also revealed that he has several gay friends, NY POST reported.

“And right before that, [Wilde] and I actually have talked about this multiple times, and I said, ‘I want to go after them, the people saying this.’ Not in relation to me, because I could give a shit what they thought about me, but that they’re using this to shame, like it’s a bad thing to be gay. Like it’s a negative,” Rodgers remarked.

According him, the rumours of him being a gay were insulting to all of his community-based pals who don't think it's a choice.