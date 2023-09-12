Bad Luck: X users lash out at Jake Paul after Aaron Rodger's injury

Jake Paul's recent interaction with Aaron Rodgers just moments before his unfortunate injury has caused NFL fans to brand the YouTuber-turned-boxer a ‘bad luck’ charm. On Twitter, one user commented, saying, "That dap-up was a curse from the start," while another said, "I'm not a Jets fan, but I genuinely blame Jake Paul for Aaron's injury." Sep 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is greeted by social media personality Jake Paul before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

This isn't the first instance where Jake Paul seemed to bring misfortune to a sports team. Last year, Liverpool fans alleged that the Reds performance dipped after the American YouTuber started supporting them.

This has drawn comparisons to rapper Drake, known for high-profile bets and frequent losses, including losing $250,000 in Jake Paul's recent fight against Nate Diaz.

In the wake of Aaron Rodgers' injury on Monday night, fans on social media began drawing parallels between Jake Paul and Drake. One Twitter user wrote, "Forget about the Drake curse; the Jake Paul curse really is worse; it's just that nobody talks about it."

While Aaron Rodgers potentially career-ending injury shocked NFL fans, one particular fan, David Zaslav, took to Twitter over two hours before the Jets vs. Buffalo Bills game to predict Rodgers would tear his Achilles tendon. Remarkably, his prediction appears to have come true, pending further medical confirmation.

Some fans expressed worry while watching the Cowboys secure a 40-0 victory over the Giants.

Turf fields are considered riskier than natural grass, a concern putforward by players, with Jets WR Randall Cobb saying, "We wanted the NFL to protect the players with grass fields, but the NFL is more worried about making money," in an interview with The Athletic.

