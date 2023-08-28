Two stabbed at In-N-Out in California after violent altercation between San Francisco 49ers' and Las Vegas Raiders' fans

Two people were stabbed during a violent altercation at an In-N-Out burger joint in California's Bay Area following an NFL preseason game. A shocking video captured the brawl between the San Francisco 49ers' and Las Vegas Raiders' fans, just a mile and a half away from Levi's Stadium. Violence Erupts Among NFL Fans in California: Stabbing Incident Raises Security Concerns(Blank? Twitter)

In the video, fans in different team jerseys engaged in physical confrontation, with one person using a sharp object at the brawl and another throwing punches.

Police arrived at the In-N-Out located in the 3000 block of Mission College Boulevard around 11:12 p.m. Multiple suspects were detained, and the injured victims were taken to a local hospital for stab wounds.

Shockingly, despite the video evidence, the exact condition and whereabouts of the stab wound victims remain unknown at this time. Authorities have made two arrests so far, but they believe there are up to ten additional people involved in the case.

One of them repeatedly slashed the victim with a knife or shiv. Throughout the quarrel, two women attempted to intervene and stop the violence. The video concluded with another man in a San Francisco 49ers jersey stepping in to push the aggressors away.

The disturbing video showcases a group of three men ganging up on a person lying on the ground. As the police continue their investigation, they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

This incident follows another violent brawl at Levi Stadium, where 49ers fans clashed during a game against the Denver Broncos. Security staff struggled to control the fight, and despite efforts from some spectators to intervene, the brawl escalated.

It is yet to be determined what led to the quarrel and chaos, and the identities of those involved have not been released.

These incidents have raised concerns about fan behavior and security measures during sporting events, prompting further scrutiny and calls for preventive measures.