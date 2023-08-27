News / World News / Man knocks out fellow rider over who fell asleep on his shoulder in New York train

Man knocks out fellow rider over who fell asleep on his shoulder in New York train

ByShobhit Gupta
Aug 27, 2023 10:22 PM IST

The attacker yelled at his 27-year-old victim in both Spanish and English for using him as a pillow, but both of them stood their ground and argued back.

In a horrific incident, a passenger on a New York City subway went hysterical and violently hit the co-passenger who fell asleep on his shoulder, igniting a brawl on the train with several passengers, reported New York Post.

The attacker yelled at his 27-year-old victim in both Spanish and English for using him as a pillow.(X/ @EyesWitness00)
The video of the incident, which has been doing rounds the social media, showed the irked passenger shouting and cursing a passenger sitting in front of him. Meanwhile, he gets into a heated argument with the rider sitting next to him. "I speak your f*****g dialect and I know who the f*** you are. Go to sleep someplace ... Shut the f*** up already," the man shouted.

When the former passenger whispered his response, the ornery commuter smashed his elbow into the sleepy commuter’s face, knocking him unconscious. Soon after this, victim's friend jumps and punches the man. This continues for several minutes and other passengers sitting on the train quickly vacated the place.

According to the authorities, the incident took place around 5:30 am on a northbound F train nearing Forest Hills 71st Avenue station. The attacker yelled at his 27-year-old victim in both Spanish and English for using him as a pillow, but both the man and his friend stood their ground and argued back.

According to the police, the scuffle didn’t last long as the victim and his companion got off the train when it pulled into the subway system, leaving their attacker to continue riding.

The victim refused medical attention and his friend did not report any injuries. An assault complaint has been filed against the attacker and police started looking for the accused.

Sunday, August 27, 2023
