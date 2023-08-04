The day of the Paul-Diaz fight draws nearer, the anticipation surrounding the event is reaching a fever pitch, making it a strong contender for one of the most significant 'Pay Per View' fights of 2023. Details about the substantial earnings that former YouTube sensation Jake Paul and UFC superstar Nate Diaz are set to receive from their much-anticipated boxing showdown have recently come to light. Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Mega Paydays Revealed for Epic Boxing Showdown(Instagram)

Paul had faced his inaugural defeat in his professional boxing journey at the hands of Tommy Fury, the reigning heavyweight champion of the world, on February 26, 2023.

The Problem Child is back in action and has been seen in great shape ahead of his training for the fight against Nate on August 5th.

With just days away from fight night, the 26-year-old YouTuber is assured to bag $2 million, and the stakes for his victory go up to an additional $5 million if he wins the fight against Nate.

Nate, on the other hand, is in line to receive up to $500,000, which will be doubled if he defeats the ‘Problem Child.'

According to the co-founder of ‘Most Valuable Promotions, Nakisa Bidarian, it could potentially be Jake's last fight, depending on how his fight against Nate goes.

Nakisa Bidarian said, 'His boxing career is on the line, in terms of being one of the top three or four guys in the entire sport globally. I think if he was to lose, he'd just go to being another prospect that's coming up in the ring.'

The marketing for the fight has been very intense, with a major brawl taking place ahead of the fight between Jake's and Nate's security during the press conference.

Jake also mentioned during a podcast titled BS with Jake Paul ahead of his promotion for the Paul-Diaz fight that he has $10 million for the controversial influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate.

It comes to show the confidence Jake has in putting up a great fight on August 5th and potentially coming out victorious.

It is only a matter of time until the fight takes place between the two fighters, and if Jake comes out victorious, will he get a fight with the 'Top-G' or will Nate bring an end to Problem Child's boxing career?