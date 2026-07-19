CJP's ‘Sansad Chalo’: What to expect on Monday as protesters set for Parliament march, police say no permission

The stage is set for a tense start to Parliament's Monsoon Session on Monday, with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) pressing ahead with its proposed 'Sansad Chalo' march even as Delhi Police has denied permission for the protest and imposed prohibitory orders across much of the New Delhi district except at the protest site near Jantar Mantar. The planned march comes amid activist Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing indefinite hunger strike. (Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)

The planned march comes amid activist Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing indefinite hunger strike, which entered its third week after he was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital by police on Saturday.

While Wangchuk's supporters have vowed to continue the agitation over alleged paper leaks and education reforms, the police have warned that any unauthorised gathering or procession towards Parliament will invite legal action.

The convergence of a politically charged protest with the opening day of Parliament has heightened security across the national capital, setting the stage for a potentially eventful Monday.

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CJP's call for 'Sansad Chalo' CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has urged supporters from across the country to assemble at Jantar Mantar in large numbers before marching towards Parliament. Addressing supporters on Sunday, Dipke claimed there could be a police crackdown and appealed to protesters to remain prepared while continuing the agitation.

The proposed march is being organised in support of Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike and the group's demands for action over the alleged NEET paper leak, as well as the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday after his health deteriorated during the fast, but his supporters have vowed to press ahead with the agitation.

On Sunday, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, conveyed a message from the activist urging supporters to keep Monday's march peaceful and ensure that the movement is not misused.

Also Read: Wangchuk can end hunger strike, says wife, sets condition as crowd swells for CJP march to Parliament on July 20

No nod from Delhi Police Delhi Police made it clear that no permission has been sought or granted for the proposed Parliament march. The force has also reminded citizens that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in force in the New Delhi district, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar. The restrictions prohibit unauthorised assemblies, demonstrations and processions, particularly around Parliament and other high-security zones.

Police have warned that anyone violating the prohibitory orders will face prosecution under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Security has already been intensified ahead of Monday's protest. Multiple entry points into the New Delhi district have been converted into high-security zones with elaborate barricading, round-the-clock surveillance, intensified vehicle checks and deployment of additional personnel to prevent any law-and-order situation.

The heightened security reflects concerns over any attempt by protesters to march towards Parliament on the opening day of the session.

Parliament gears up for stormy session The proposed protest coincides with the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, scheduled to run from July 20 to August 13 with 19 sittings over 25 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the media before proceedings begin, while both Houses are expected to witness heated exchanges between the government and the Opposition over a range of political and legislative issues.

The Opposition has already signalled an aggressive stance, with parties staging a symbolic walkout during Sunday's all-party meeting over the participation of the newly formed Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), which comprises 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs. The controversy is expected to spill over into Parliament on Monday.

The Centre is also expected to introduce several key Bills during the session, including the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, among others.

Opposition parties are expected to raise issues such as the NEET-UG paper leak and the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, setting the stage for a stormy session.

(With inputs from agencies)