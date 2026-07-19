Driver who ran over couple found dead in Guna

A man accused of running over a couple while fleeing police after the seizure of a truck carrying poppy husk was found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district on Sunday, police said. Preliminary investigation suggests the 32-year-old Kota resident died by suicide. Representational image.

City superintendent of police Anand Rai said the man was found hanging near Pagara police station. Preliminary investigation suggested that he had taken the extreme step.

On Friday, a narcotics team intercepted a truck refuelling at a petrol pump in Mavan village, around 15 kilometres from Guna. The truck was carrying 25 quintals of poppy husk and was being escorted by a car.

“After the team seized the poppy husk, the car driver attempted to flee towards Ashoknagar. The narcotics team informed police. The police tried to nab the accused. During the escape, the car struck a bike and a person standing in front of a house. A couple riding the bike died on the spot, while their three-year-old child and the bystander sustained serious injuries and were referred to Bhopal for treatment,” police said.

The team apprehended the truck driver and one occupant of the escort vehicle, but the car driver managed to escape after abandoning the vehicle. The Cantt police registered an FIR in connection with the fatal accident, while the narcotics team initiated proceedings in the smuggling case. The truck, its driver and the accused were taken to Neemuch.

On Saturday evening, villagers spotted a body hanging from a tree near Pagara railway station and alerted police. Cantt police brought the body down and sent it to the district hospital.

Police identified the deceased through his Aadhaar card and other documents found in his possession, confirming that he was the same driver involved in Friday’s incident.

His family was informed and reached the district hospital on Sunday morning. A post-mortem examination is being conducted, and police are investigating the circumstances that led to the alleged suicide.

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