7 reasons why the 8/8 Lion's Gate Portal stands out in numerology, according to a tarot reader

The Lion's Gate Portal returns every year on August 8, drawing the attention of people who follow astrology, tarot and numerology. The date is written as 8/8, and many numerologists believe the repeated number carries a strong symbolic meaning. While these are spiritual beliefs and not scientific facts, many people use the day to reflect on their lives and set new intentions. Why the 8/8 Lion's Gate Portal stands out in numerology.

Tarot and mind coach Maaninii Shah says the 8/8 portal is not about waiting for miracles. Instead, she sees it as a chance to stop for a moment, look within and reconnect with your goals.

Why is the number 8 important in numerology? In numerology, the number 8 is often linked with ambition, confidence, balance and abundance. When the number appears twice as 8/8, many practitioners believe it represents a stronger opportunity to focus on personal growth and fresh starts.

Shah says she looks at the Lion's Gate Portal as a meaningful pause in the year.

"Every year on 8th August, we observe what is known as the Lion's Gate Portal, a time believed to symbolize fresh beginnings, clarity, and personal transformation. While some associate it with astrology and cosmic alignments, I see it as a beautiful reminder to pause, reflect, and consciously reconnect with your goals," she says.

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What does tarot have to do with the 8/8 portal? According to Shah, tarot and the Lion's Gate Portal work well together because both encourage self-reflection. She says tarot does not promise a fixed future. Instead, it helps people understand where they stand today.

"As a Tarot reader, I've always believed that tarot doesn't predict a fixed future. It helps you understand your present energy so you can make empowered choices," Shah says.

She adds that a tarot reading during the 8/8 portal can help you identify what is supporting your progress, what is slowing you down and where you should focus your time and energy.

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7 reasons why the 8/8 portal means in numerology? Here are seven reasons she believes the 8/8 portal holds a special place in numerology.

1. It reminds you to begin again According to Shah, the Lion's Gate Portal marks a time to leave behind old patterns and make room for new opportunities.

"Every year on 8th August, we observe what is known as the Lion's Gate Portal, a time believed to symbolize fresh beginnings, clarity, and personal transformation," she says.

For many people, the date becomes a natural checkpoint to think about where they are in life and where they want to go next.

2. It encourages you to pause and reflect Life often moves at a fast pace. Shah says the 8/8 portal offers a reason to stop, look inward and reconnect with your priorities.

She adds, "While some associate it with astrology and cosmic alignments, I see it as a beautiful reminder to pause, reflect, and consciously reconnect with your goals."

Instead of rushing into the next task, she encourages people to spend time understanding what truly matters to them.

3. The number 8 carries a strong meaning in numerology In numerology, the number 8 is commonly linked with balance, success, inner strength and abundance. When the number repeats as 8/8, many practitioners believe it highlights those qualities even more.

For people who follow numerology, the date serves as a reminder to focus on growth and take practical steps toward long-term goals.

4. Tarot helps you understand your present Shah says tarot is often misunderstood as a tool that predicts the future. In her view, its real purpose is to help people understand where they stand today.

"As a Tarot reader, I've always believed that tarot doesn't predict a fixed future. It helps you understand your present energy so you can make empowered choices," she says.

She believes that knowing your present mindset is the first step towards creating meaningful change.

5. It is a good time to let go of what no longer helps you The Lion's Gate Portal is also a time for release, Shah says. Whether it is fear, self-doubt or habits that keep you stuck, she believes the day encourages people to move forward with a lighter mindset.

"It is the best time to bring direction to your intentions, release what no longer serves you, and gain clarity on the path ahead," she says.

6. It reminds you that action matters Shah says setting intentions is only one part of the process. Real progress comes when you follow those intentions with consistent action.

She encourages people to write down their goals, make realistic plans and take small steps instead of waiting for instant results.

7. It inspires hope for the future For Shah, the biggest lesson of the 8/8 portal is that lasting change comes from combining belief with effort.

She explains, "Think of the Lion's Gate Portal as a gentle reminder from the Universe to pause, reflect, and realign. Your intentions are the seed, your actions are the water, and your faith is the sunlight. When all three come together, beautiful things begin to unfold."

How can you use the 8/8 portal in your daily life? The Lion's Gate Portal is a good time to clear your mind and think about what you truly want. You can write down your goals, spend a few quiet minutes in meditation or simply take time to reflect on the habits you want to leave behind.

"It is the best time to bring direction to your intentions, release what no longer serves you, and gain clarity on the path ahead," she says.

She also reminds people that intentions alone are not enough. Small and consistent actions matter just as much.

What is the biggest lesson of the Lion's Gate Portal? For Shah, the meaning of the 8/8 portal is simple. It encourages you to slow down, trust yourself and move forward with purpose.

She sums it up with a simple message.

"Think of the Lion's Gate Portal as a gentle reminder from the Universe to pause, reflect, and realign. Your intentions are the seed, your actions are the water, and your faith is the sunlight. When all three come together, beautiful things begin to unfold," she says.

Whether you believe in numerology or simply enjoy using important dates as a fresh starting point, the Lion's Gate Portal can be a reminder to check in with yourself. It gives you a chance to let go of what no longer helps you and take the next step with a clearer mind.