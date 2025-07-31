Shannon Sharpe salary and net worth: Here's how much he earned at ESPN

ESPN has parted ways with NFL Hall of Famer and podcaster Shannon Sharpe after he settled a $50 million lawsuit where a woman accused him of rape. The 57-year-old had been a regular contributor on the highly famous First Take morning show, but decided to step aside on a temporary basis earlier this year when the case was filed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Former NFL football player and sports analyst Shannon Sharpe(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Although he had initially planned to return in time for the NFL season, an insider familiar with the matter stated that he will not be back with ESPN.

As per The Athletic, Sharpe has not been seen on ESPN since late April. Through the lawsuit, the woman, mentioned as “Jane Doe” in the court documents, sought $50 million from Sharpe for the “pain and suffering, psychological and emotional distress, mental anguish, embarrassment and humiliation.”

On his behalf, Sharpe denied all the allegations and termed them a “shakedown” attempt. He further claimed that he was in a consensual sexual relationship with the Nevada-based woman.

Since his retirement, the former tight end has made a name for himself as a media powerhouse. He was first associated with the NFL as a studio analyst and later joined FS1, where he featured on the 'Undisputed' show. After that, he went on to join First Take after he inked a deal with ESPN more than a year ago.

Also Read: Shannon Sharpe was not fired from ESPN immediately. Here's what really happened after rape lawsuit

What was Shannon Sharpe's salary at ESPN?

According to Sports Business Journal, Sharpe was getting an annual base salary of $6.5 million at ESPN. Moreover, his contract included expectations of an extended, huge salary based on his continuing employment with ESPN.

Shannon Sharpe's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sharpe has total earnings of $30 million.

One of the highly regarded tight ends in NFL history, Sharpe played college football at Savannah State.

He came into the spotlight during the 1990 NFL Draft when the Denver Broncos selected him in the second round.

Also Read: Gilbert Arenas arrested, Shannon Sharpe fired: Fans baffled at odd timing, ask ‘what is happening?’

During his 14-year career in the league, Sharpe played for the Denver Broncos between 1990 and 1999, followed by a brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens. He later represented the Denver Broncos between 2002 and 2003.

FAQs

1. What is Shannon Sharpe's net worth?

He has total earnings of $30 million.

2. Is Shannon Sharpe out of ESPN?

Yes, ESPN and Shannon Sharpe have parted ways.

3. Has Shannon Sharpe responded to the rape charges against him?

The former NFL star has denied all the allegations made against him.