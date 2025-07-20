ESPN Plus down? Users unable to stream UFC 318

ESPN+ is reportedly down for several users across the United States, with many taking to social media to report they were unable to stream UFC 318. According to DownDetector, issue reports began spiking around 10:20 p.m. EDT on Saturday, with the majority of users citing problems with video streaming. Jul 19, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, UNITED STATES; Francisco Prado (red gloves) fights against Nikolay Veretennikov (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect)

One person complained, “Espn+ Not Working For Anyone Else?! Time To Move To Netflix!”

Another wrote, “Lol. ESPN+ isn't letting me buy the UFC318 ppv. I'm literally getting 3 different errors on 3 different devices. Went with Netflix, did they?”

A third user added, “ESPN, how do ya'll manage to make the ESPN Plus app worse with every update? I used to be able to watch #UFC events from the start or skip around the broadcast, now it's forward or nothing. Just trying to give you and @danawhite money but this stupid app won't let me.”

Another user expressed, “No need to complain about espn plus not letting us buy #UFC318 they won’t fix it anyway.”

Another person wrote, “ESPN Plus is an absolute joke. Not allowing you to buy yet another Big ppv is crazy. Wild for a premium service. ESPNPlus UFC absolute JOKE.”

ESPN has not yet responded to the outage reports.