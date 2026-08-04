Neymar Jr unsure over his club football future after Santos contract ends

Neymar Jr has admitted he is yet to decide whether he will continue playing club football once his current contract with Santos expires at the end of the year. The Brazilian superstar has already confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup marked the end of his international career after Brazil's disappointing last-16 exit. The country's all-time leading goalscorer returned to the national team for the tournament after an absence of nearly three years, but his involvement was limited to just 37 minutes across two matches. His only contribution on the scoresheet came from the penalty spot, but it was not enough to prevent Brazil from suffering a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16. Neymar's contract with Brazil ends after this season. (AFP)

At club level, the 34-year-old remains with Santos, who are currently battling to avoid relegation. With his contract set to expire later this year, uncertainty continues to surround the next chapter of Neymar's career as he weighs up whether to extend his playing days or bring his club career to an end.

Neymar admitted he has not made a decision on his future beyond this season, insisting his immediate focus is on honouring his contract with Santos before weighing up whether to continue playing, stay at the club or call time on his career.

"I don't know how long [I'll keep playing], I'm not thinking about stopping, nor do I know how long I'll carry on," Neymar explained on his YouTube channel while attending the Neymar Jr. Institute auction.

"I have a contract with Santos until December. I intend to see it through, to honour the Santos shirt as best I can, and then I'll think about it when my contract ends - whether I stay at Santos, leave, move on, stop playing or carry on. I really don't know what I'm going to do. There's still a long way to go until December, so let's take it one step at a time," he added.

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“Nothing to complain about my career”: Neymar Reflecting on this stage of his career, Neymar said he is feeling physically stronger with every game and remains grateful for everything he has achieved, insisting he has no regrets about the journey that has made him one of Brazil's greatest footballers.

"I'm feeling good physically, more and more so, out on the pitch," Neymar stated. “And that's what matters. I want to always improve even if I'm at the end of my career. I'm very happy to have experienced what I've experienced up to now. I'm very grateful to God for what he has given me. I have nothing to complain about my career,” he added