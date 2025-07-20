Dustin Poirier: Everything to know about ‘The Diamond’ - from family to weight class and earnings

Dustin Poirier, the UFC lightweight contender known as “The Diamond,” is set to retire after his trilogy fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318, in New Orleans. As he prepares for his final bout, here’s a comprehensive look at his wife, father, career earnings, UFC weight class, and more. Dustin Poirier is set to retire after hi trilogy fight against Max Holloway(X)

Wife and Family Life

Dustin, born January 19, 1989, has been married to Jolie Poirier since 2009, a union that began after meeting in middle school. Jolie, a key figure in his life, co-founded The Good Fight Foundation in 2018, focusing on child health and education in Louisiana.

The couple has a daughter, Parker Noelle Poirier, born in 2016, and recently announced a son on the way, prompting Dustin’s retirement to prioritize family.

Father and Early Life

Dustin’s father, Darrell Poirier, is of Acadian French descent, shaping Dustin’s Cajun heritage. While Darrell is rumored to have been a fighter, no public details confirm his combat sports career. Raised in Lafayette, Dustin dropped out of Northside High School in ninth grade due to street fights, turning to MMA at 18.

His mother, Jerre' Foley Chaisson, supported his early passion, which began at age seven, leading to his professional debut in 2009.

Career Earnings

His total MMA earnings exceed $10 million, according MMA Salaries. Dustin has significant paydays like $5.1 million against Conor McGregor at UFC 257 and an estimated $1.6–$2 million for UFC 318.

Bonuses, including 15 post-fight awards totaling around $750,000, and PPV points boost his income.

UFC Weight Class

Dustin competes in the UFC Lightweight division (155 lbs), where he’s ranked #6 as of July 2025. He began at Featherweight (145 lbs) from 2011–2014, switching to Lightweight in 2015 after outgrowing the lower weight. His 5’9” frame and 72” reach, combined with a “walking around weight” of 185 lbs, suggest a potential welterweight (170 lbs) move for future bouts, though he’s retiring instead.

With a record of 30-9-0 (1 NC), Poirier’s notable wins include McGregor, Holloway, and Gaethje, with 15 knockouts and seven submissions. A black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he trains at American Top Team in Florida, though he resides in Lafayette. His interim UFC Lightweight title win in 2019 and philanthropy via The Good Fight Foundation, including a 2020 Forrest Griffin Community Award, cement his legacy. Retiring to focus on family, his final fight tonight caps a storied career.