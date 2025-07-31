Former GM says Steelers' 2025 season will determine ‘end of Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin’

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision to sign veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, last associated with the New York Jets, was one that came with a fair amount of weight and expectations on the team’s shoulders. His addition to the team’s roster was viewed as a huge but necessary risk for the lineup and has been debated ever since his acquisition. In this climax, former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum made a bold prediction, putting Rodgers and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin at potential risk of removal. File photo of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (AP)

Mike Tannenbaum’s prediction

Rodgers was a calculated gamble for the Steelers, and no one can deny it. In a recent conversation with ESPN, however, Tannenbaum raised doubts about whether Rodgers could prove the efficiency expected of him, even supposing an exit for both Tomlin and the quarterback if this experiment were to land on its face.

“If they aren’t successful, this could be the end of the line for both Rodgers and Tomlin,” he said. “There would be a line around the block to hire Tomlin elsewhere.” Two months back, Tannenbaum had raised similar questions on whether Rodgers was the right pick over what could have been a younger, more sustaining quarterback.

“I think Aaron Rodgers is going to be irrelevant by Thanksgiving. A non-playoff team, a 42-year-old quarterback who’s a legend, who’s going off into the sunset. They’re the third-best team in the division. They’re going to find out about Will Howard, who they drafted from Ohio State. I think it’s intriguing. I don’t think they can really win this division. I think, by the end of this season, we’re going to be talking about a massive transition,” he told ESPN.

The Rodgers gamble

The future Hall of Famer joined the Steelers on a one-year deal with a $20 million contract, joining the league of players like Tom Brady and Drew Brees. His previous two seasons with the Jets had been scarred due to frequent injuries. Reports currently suggest that Rodgers is lagging behind Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson in the Steelers' training camp, raising questions about how ready he is to take on the demanding role.

Tomlin’s resume and knack for winning, on the other hand, speak for themselves. Despite all the prospects, anything short of a playoff run would not reflect well on either party.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta