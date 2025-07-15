Is Tom Brady a Trump supporter? NFL GOAT attends Club World Cup final with POTUS

Former NFL star Tom Brady recently made headlines when he attended the Chelsea vs PSG Club World Cup final on Sunday (July 13) from President Trump’s luxury suite. Brady was previously spotted around MetLife Stadium sidelines with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Fanatics founder Michael Rubin before being photographed in Trump’s luxury suite. Former quarterback Tom Brady with U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump(REUTERS)

The President attended the event with First Lady Melania Trump, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, his son Donald Jr along with his girlfriend Bettina Anderson, as reported by the Daily Mail. Although Brady has always been tight-lipped about his personal politics, this recent development has led many fans to question whether he is a Trump supporter.

The 2015 MAGA cap scandal

Brady was first linked to Trump’s campaign when a Make America Great Again cap was spotted in his locker during an interview back in 2015. The former quarterback later made an appearance on Boston’s WEEI radio where he called the President “a hell of a lot of fun”.

“He always gives me a call and different types of motivational speeches at different times. So now that he’s running for president, he sent me a hat, and he gave it to [Patriots owner Robert Kraft] a couple weeks ago. So it found its way to my locker,” he explained of the incident at the time.

The 2016 elections

During Trump’s first run for the presidency, the then-candidate told multiple news agencies that Brady had personally revealed that he would be leaning right in the 2016 election, as reported by Marca.

“Mischaracterized a lot”

In a 2022 interview with Variety, Brady again opened up about his relationship with the President and noted that he hadn’t “talked to him in a lot of years”. “I think [the press] just mischaracterized a lot. And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws,” the athlete said at the time.

“There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t. There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t. I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye. I don’t see eye to eye with anyone. And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either,” he added.

Antonio Brown shares his thoughts on the connection

Antonio Brown, Brady’s former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate in 2022, also seemed to suggest the same in an interview during Trump’s third run for presidency in 2024. Brown, himself a public supporter of Trump, took the stage during a Pennsylvania rally and shared that he had previously interacted with Trump in a phone call which also included Brady. When asked if Brady was a Trump fan during an appearance on Jason Whitlock’s “Fearless” podcast earlier in the year, Brown replied, “Yeah, definitely.”

Brady, however, has chosen to never publicly speak about his personal politics and hasn’t spoken of Trump’s terms in office.

By Stuti Gupta