Trump, Melania joined by Pam Bondi, Kristi Noem and Tom Brady at MetLife for Clup World Cup - Watch

Reporters at the MetLife Stadium posted photos of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeting Attorney General Pam Bondi, Kristi Noem, Sean Duffy, Rupert Murdoch and Tom Brady as all of them attended the FIFA Club World Cup game between PSG and Chelsea on Sunday. US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his wife Leena Al Ashqar(AFP)

This comes as Bondi is under intense scrutiny amid reports of infighting in the Trump administration. FBI Chief Kash Patel and his deputy, Dan Bongino, are reportedly furious at the DOJ for its handling of the infamous Epstein files.

“According to the press pool, Pamela Bondi is in the President's suite at the Club World Cup Soccer game today,” a freelance reported noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“In Trump's box at the FIFA Club World Cup, per our photo pool colleagues: Pam Bondi, Sean Duffy, Kristi Noem, Tom Brady, Rupert Murdoch, FIFA president Gianni Infantino,” another person added.

Donald Trump booed at Club World Cup final

Meanwhile, President Trump was briefly booed at the Club World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium. The 79-year-old was applauded as he arrived for the match between PSG and Chelsea. But when a jumbotron screen briefly showed Trump saluting to the US national anthem, there was some booing in the giant stadium, before the camera quickly cut away.

Trump had earlier taken his seat in a suite alongside First Lady Melania Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The Republican's appearance at the game also came on the first anniversary of the assassination attempt that he survived at an election rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump has made no secret of his desire to use this year's club championship and next year's 2026 World Cup as symbols of the "Golden Age of America" during his second term in the White House.

Next year's World Cup, the final of which will be held at the same stadium, will coincide with the 250th anniversary of America's independence.

(With inputs from AFP)