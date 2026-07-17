Lynwood Fire in San Bernardino: Massive vegetation blaze near Yaamava Casino; check map as scary videos emerge

A massive vegetation fire dubbed the Lynwood Fire broke out in San Bernardino County, California on Thursday, July 16. The fire was in the area North of Sterling Avenue & Foothill Drive and was at 20 acres at the time of writing, as per WatchDuty. A vegetation fire, dubbed the Lynwood Fire, broke out in San Bernardino on Thursday. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The fire was reportedly close to the Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel which is at 777 San Manuel Blvd South, Highland, about a mile from where the fire broke out.

One resident asked on Facebook “Fire by the casino?”.

Meanwhile, a map of the impacted area was shared online.