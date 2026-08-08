Lahore, The trilateral defence pact signed by Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia could significantly reduce the United States' strategic role in West Asia, according to some Pakistan-based defence analysts. US role in West Asia could be reduced because of Pak-Saudi-Turkiye defence pact: Experts

The three countries on Friday signed a joint defence agreement under which an attack against one of them will be treated as an attack against all of them, amid increasing security concerns in the wake of escalating tensions in West Asia.

Defence analyst Abdullah Hameed Gul, son of a former ISI chief, said the pact has emerged against the backdrop of growing doubts in the Gulf region about the United States' ability to provide security guarantees to regional allies.

"The US had 27 military bases in the Gulf countries, and 17 of them were destroyed by Iran during the recent US-Iran war. This led people in the region to question whether the Americans could actually protect them. That created the need for such an agreement," Gul said.