Paramount Plus, Spotify and Discord down? Users report widespread outages
Paramount Plus, Spotify and Discord are down for thousands of users in the United States.
Paramount Plus, Spotify and Discord were down for thousands of users across the United States on Thursday night, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector. Reports of issues for all three platforms began surfacing around 10 p.m. EDT.
Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus users reported that the streaming service crashed while they were watching content or failed to load. By 10:15 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had received more than 15,000 outage reports.
One user complained, "Paramount Plus is down. Not loading up. It just crashed as i was watching a show. And refuses to work again. Anyone having this issue in Florida."
Another reported, "I tried deleting the app and re-adding it and now it won’t even let me login. App comes up on my iPad, but extremely limited UI so not really working either."
Another user wrote, "Paramount has been down for me for the past 20 minutes or so. I am so annoyed. Fix this crap."
One person added, "I tried to get support...the brilliant AI help was useless as said notheing wrong on theiir side---tired to log in and email said P+ was down."
Spotify
Spotify users reported problems with audio streaming. By 10:15 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had logged more than 8,000 outage reports.
One person reported, "Bro it logged me out randomly and won’t let me back in i’m so heated. can’t even get support."
Another user expressed, "Steve lacy's album comes out in two hrs they better have spotify back up by then."
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Discord
Discord users also reported streaming and connectivity issues. Downdetector had received more than 4,000 outage reports by 10:15 p.m. EDT.
None of the three companies had publicly responded to the outage reports at the time of writing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More